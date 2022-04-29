Updated consensus NFL Draft rankings — and Thursday’s hits and misses

On Wednesday, we brought you our annual consensus draft prospect ranking based on lists from five sources: NFL.com, ESPN, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports and The Draft Network. Now that the first round of the draft is behind us, here are the top 100 prospects still remaining.
Below the table, we’ll detail some hits (and misses) from Thursday night’s first-round picks.
Top 100 Prospects
(Thru Rd 1, Pk 32)
|Rk
|Pos
PosRnk
|Player
School
|16
|LB
(1)
|
Nakobe Dean
Georgia
|22
|CB
(4)
|
Andrew Booth Jr.
Clemson
|24
|QB
(1)
|
Malik Willis
Liberty
|30
|T
(5)
|
Bernhard Raimann
Cent. Michigan
|31
|EDGE
(6)
|
David Ojabo
Michigan
|32
|EDGE
(7)
|
Boye Mafe
Minnesota
|34
|EDGE
(8)
|
Arnold Ebiketie
Penn St.
|35
|QB
(3)
|
Matt Corral
Mississippi
|37
|S
(4)
|
Jaquan Brisker
Penn St.
|39
|QB
(4)
|
Desmond Ridder
Cincinnati
|40
|CB
(6)
|
Kyler Gordon
Washington
|41
|S
(5)
|
Jalen Pitre
Baylor
|42
|RB
(1)
|
Kenneth Walker III
Michigan St.
|43
|WR
(7)
|
Skyy Moore
W. Michigan
|44
|CB
(7)
|
Roger McCreary
Auburn
|46
|DT
(3)
|
Travis Jones
Connecticut
|47
|EDGE
(9)
|
Logan Hall
Houston
|48
|WR
(8)
|
George Pickens
Georgia
|49
|RB
(2)
|
Breece Hall
Iowa St.
|50
|WR
(9)
|
Christian Watson
N. Dakota St.
|51
|QB
(5)
|
Sam Howell
N. Carolina
|52
|TE
(1)
|
Trey McBride
Colorado St.
|53
|EDGE
(10)
|
Nik Bonitto
Oklahoma
|55
|EDGE
(11)
|
Josh Paschal
Kentucky
|56
|DT
(4)
|
DeMarvin Leal
Texas A&M
|57
|LB
(4)
|
Christian Harris
Alabama
|58
|G
(3)
|
Dylan Parham
Memphis
|59
|LB
(5)
|
Chad Muma
Wyoming
|60
|DT
(5)
|
Perrion Winfrey
Oklahoma
|61
|EDGE
(12)
|
Cameron Thomas
San Diego St.
|62
|LB
(6)
|
Leo Chenal
Wisconsin
|63
|S
(6)
|
Bryan Cook
Cincinnati
|65
|WR
(10)
|
John Metchie III
Alabama
|66
|S
(7)
|
Nick Cross
Maryland
|67
|T
(7)
|
Daniel Faalele
Minnesota
|68
|DT
(6)
|
Phidarian Mathis
Alabama
|69
|LB
(7)
|
Troy Andersen
Montana St.
|70
|G
(5)
|
Darian Kinnard
Kentucky
|71
|TE
(2)
|
Greg Dulcich
UCLA
|72
|EDGE
(13)
|
Sam Williams
Mississippi
|73
|WR
(11)
|
Jalen Tolbert
S. Alabama
|74
|CB
(8)
|
Marcus Jones
Houston
|75
|T
(8)
|
Nicholas Petit-Frere
Ohio St.
|76
|EDGE
(14)
|
Drake Jackson
USC
|77
|RB
(3)
|
Isaiah Spiller
Texas A&M
|78
|LB
(8)
|
Brian Asamoah
Oklahoma
|79
|EDGE
(15)
|
Kingsley Enagbare
S. Alabama
|80
|WR
(12)
|
Khalil Shakir
Boise St.
|81
|G
(6)
|
Sean Rhyan
UCLA
|82
|CB
(9)
|
Tariq Woolen
UTSA
|83
|LB
(9)
|
Channing Tindall
Georgia
|84
|T
(9)
|
Abraham Lucas
Washington St.
|85
|TE
(3)
|
Jeremy Ruckert
Ohio St.
|86
|LB
(10)
|
Damone Clark
LSU
|87
|T
(10)
|
Luke Goedeke
Cent. Michigan
|88
|S
(8)
|
Kerby Joseph
Illinois
|89
|WR
(13)
|
Calvin Austin III
Memphis
|90
|WR
(14)
|
Wan'Dale Robinson
Kentucky
|91
|EDGE
(16)
|
DeAngelo Malone
W. Kentucky
|92
|QB
(6)
|
Carson Strong
Nevada
|93
|WR
(15)
|
Alec Pierce
Cincinnati
|94
|S
(9)
|
Alontae Taylor
Tennessee
|95
|S
(10)
|
Cam Taylor-Britt
Nebraska
|96
|TE
(4)
|
Cade Otton
Washington
|97
|RB
(4)
|
Dameon Pierce
Florida
|98
|G
(7)
|
Jamaree Salyer
Georgia
|99
|TE
(5)
|
Jelani Woods
Virginia
|100
|C
(2)
|
Luke Fortner
Kentucky
|101
|EDGE
(17)
|
Myjai Sanders
Cincinnati
|102
|T
(11)
|
Rasheed Walker
Penn St.
|103
|CB
(10)
|
Coby Bryant
Cincinnati
|104
|WR
(16)
|
David Bell
Purdue
|105
|T
(12)
|
Max Mitchell
Louisiana
|106
|T
(13)
|
Zach Tom
Wake Forest
|107
|RB
(5)
|
James Cook
Georgia
|108
|T
(14)
|
Logan Bruss
Wisconsin
|109
|CB
(11)
|
Joshua Williams
Fayetteville St.
|110
|EDGE
(18)
|
Dominique Robinson
Miami (OH)
|111
|TE
(6)
|
Isaiah Likely
Coastal Carolina
|112
|DT
(7)
|
Matthew Butler
Tennessee
|113
|S
(11)
|
JT Woods
Baylor
|114
|CB
(12)
|
Zyon McCollum
Sam Houston
|115
|CB
(13)
|
Martin Emerson
Mississippi St.
|116
|S
(12)
|
JoJo Domann
Nebraska
|117
|RB
(6)
|
Zamir White
Georgia
|118
|G
(8)
|
Ed Ingram
LSU
|119
|TE
(7)
|
Charlie Kolar
Iowa St.
|120
|RB
(7)
|
Brian Robinson Jr.
Alabama
|121
|RB
(8)
|
Kyren Williams
Notre Dame
|122
|S
(13)
|
Damarri Mathis
Pittsburgh
|123
|CB
(14)
|
Jalyn Armour-Davis
Alabama
|124
|C
(3)
|
Dohnovan West
Arizona St.
|125
|RB
(9)
|
Pierre Strong Jr.
S. Dakota St.
|126
|EDGE
(19)
|
Tyreke Smith
Ohio St.
|127
|LB
(11)
|
Brandon Smith
Penn St.
|128
|CB
(15)
|
Josh Jobe
Alabama
|129
|T
(15)
|
Kellen Diesch
Arizona St.
|130
|T
(16)
|
Thayer Munford
Ohio St.
|131
|CB
(16)
|
Cordale Flott
LSU
|132
|C
(4)
|
Cam Jurgens
Nebraska
The draft’s first overall pick was a bit of a surprise, as the Jacksonville Jaguars selected eighth-ranked Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker — but other teams quickly moved in. First-ranked EDGE Aidan Hutchinson went next — and all three of the top edge rushers were gone in the first five picks.
After Walker, other first-round reaches included Ohio State wideout Chris Olave, Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett — all of whom were taken eight spots ahead of expectation — and Boston College guard Zion Johnson, who went 12 spots early.
But reaches of that size are fairly common. The real head-scratchers of the opening round included the Washington Commanders’ pick of Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson — taken 22 spots early — along with two other big reaches: the Green Bay Packers taking Georgia linebacker Quay Walker a full round ahead of expectation and the New England Patriots selecting Chattanooga guard Cole Strange 35 picks early.
A few teams — including the Kansas City Chiefs — got some decent value. Team needs aside, Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie (whom Kansas City selected seven spots after expectation) was actually a slightly better value than Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II would have been. (We also now know that the Chiefs had assigned McDuffie a first-round grade — but we can only guess whether they had done the same for Johnson). The Chiefs also took Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis 10 spots later than expected — as did the Jacksonville Jaguars, who traded back into the first round to get Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.
But the Baltimore Ravens got the opening round’s best values. With their two selections, they got Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton 12 picks later than expected and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum 13 picks after his consensus ranking would have indicated.
Good values remain available. Going into the second round, the top six players were all expected to go in the first round. It will be interesting to see how long they last. A year ago, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was the final first-round player to be selected. Ranked 13th going into the draft, he came off the board with the 52nd pick.
After the trade with the Patriots that moved them from the 29th pick to the 21st pick, the Chiefs now have eight draft picks left.
- Second round (50th overall — from Dolphins)
- Second round (62nd overall)
- Third round (103rd overall — special comp pick)
- Fourth round (135th overall)
- Seventh round (233rd overall — from Vikings)
- Seventh round (243rd overall — from Raiders through Patriots)
- Seventh round (251st overall)
- Seventh round (259th overall — regular comp pick)
Enjoy the second and third rounds on Friday night — and we’ll be back with an updated consensus ranking on Saturday morning.
