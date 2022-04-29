 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Updated consensus NFL Draft rankings — and Thursday’s hits and misses

Let’s take an updated look at our consensus rankings — and see which teams might have made mistakes on Thursday.

By John Dixon
On Wednesday, we brought you our annual consensus draft prospect ranking based on lists from five sources: NFL.com, ESPN, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports and The Draft Network. Now that the first round of the draft is behind us, here are the top 100 prospects still remaining.

Below the table, we’ll detail some hits (and misses) from Thursday night’s first-round picks.

Top 100 Prospects
(Thru Rd 1, Pk 32)

Rk Pos
PosRnk		 Player
School
16 LB
(1)		 Nakobe Dean
Georgia
22 CB
(4)		 Andrew Booth Jr.
Clemson
24 QB
(1)		 Malik Willis
Liberty
30 T
(5)		 Bernhard Raimann
Cent. Michigan
31 EDGE
(6)		 David Ojabo
Michigan
32 EDGE
(7)		 Boye Mafe
Minnesota
34 EDGE
(8)		 Arnold Ebiketie
Penn St.
35 QB
(3)		 Matt Corral
Mississippi
37 S
(4)		 Jaquan Brisker
Penn St.
39 QB
(4)		 Desmond Ridder
Cincinnati
40 CB
(6)		 Kyler Gordon
Washington
41 S
(5)		 Jalen Pitre
Baylor
42 RB
(1)		 Kenneth Walker III
Michigan St.
43 WR
(7)		 Skyy Moore
W. Michigan
44 CB
(7)		 Roger McCreary
Auburn
46 DT
(3)		 Travis Jones
Connecticut
47 EDGE
(9)		 Logan Hall
Houston
48 WR
(8)		 George Pickens
Georgia
49 RB
(2)		 Breece Hall
Iowa St.
50 WR
(9)		 Christian Watson
N. Dakota St.
51 QB
(5)		 Sam Howell
N. Carolina
52 TE
(1)		 Trey McBride
Colorado St.
53 EDGE
(10)		 Nik Bonitto
Oklahoma
55 EDGE
(11)		 Josh Paschal
Kentucky
56 DT
(4)		 DeMarvin Leal
Texas A&M
57 LB
(4)		 Christian Harris
Alabama
58 G
(3)		 Dylan Parham
Memphis
59 LB
(5)		 Chad Muma
Wyoming
60 DT
(5)		 Perrion Winfrey
Oklahoma
61 EDGE
(12)		 Cameron Thomas
San Diego St.
62 LB
(6)		 Leo Chenal
Wisconsin
63 S
(6)		 Bryan Cook
Cincinnati
65 WR
(10)		 John Metchie III
Alabama
66 S
(7)		 Nick Cross
Maryland
67 T
(7)		 Daniel Faalele
Minnesota
68 DT
(6)		 Phidarian Mathis
Alabama
69 LB
(7)		 Troy Andersen
Montana St.
70 G
(5)		 Darian Kinnard
Kentucky
71 TE
(2)		 Greg Dulcich
UCLA
72 EDGE
(13)		 Sam Williams
Mississippi
73 WR
(11)		 Jalen Tolbert
S. Alabama
74 CB
(8)		 Marcus Jones
Houston
75 T
(8)		 Nicholas Petit-Frere
Ohio St.
76 EDGE
(14)		 Drake Jackson
USC
77 RB
(3)		 Isaiah Spiller
Texas A&M
78 LB
(8)		 Brian Asamoah
Oklahoma
79 EDGE
(15)		 Kingsley Enagbare
S. Alabama
80 WR
(12)		 Khalil Shakir
Boise St.
81 G
(6)		 Sean Rhyan
UCLA
82 CB
(9)		 Tariq Woolen
UTSA
83 LB
(9)		 Channing Tindall
Georgia
84 T
(9)		 Abraham Lucas
Washington St.
85 TE
(3)		 Jeremy Ruckert
Ohio St.
86 LB
(10)		 Damone Clark
LSU
87 T
(10)		 Luke Goedeke
Cent. Michigan
88 S
(8)		 Kerby Joseph
Illinois
89 WR
(13)		 Calvin Austin III
Memphis
90 WR
(14)		 Wan'Dale Robinson
Kentucky
91 EDGE
(16)		 DeAngelo Malone
W. Kentucky
92 QB
(6)		 Carson Strong
Nevada
93 WR
(15)		 Alec Pierce
Cincinnati
94 S
(9)		 Alontae Taylor
Tennessee
95 S
(10)		 Cam Taylor-Britt
Nebraska
96 TE
(4)		 Cade Otton
Washington
97 RB
(4)		 Dameon Pierce
Florida
98 G
(7)		 Jamaree Salyer
Georgia
99 TE
(5)		 Jelani Woods
Virginia
100 C
(2)		 Luke Fortner
Kentucky
101 EDGE
(17)		 Myjai Sanders
Cincinnati
102 T
(11)		 Rasheed Walker
Penn St.
103 CB
(10)		 Coby Bryant
Cincinnati
104 WR
(16)		 David Bell
Purdue
105 T
(12)		 Max Mitchell
Louisiana
106 T
(13)		 Zach Tom
Wake Forest
107 RB
(5)		 James Cook
Georgia
108 T
(14)		 Logan Bruss
Wisconsin
109 CB
(11)		 Joshua Williams
Fayetteville St.
110 EDGE
(18)		 Dominique Robinson
Miami (OH)
111 TE
(6)		 Isaiah Likely
Coastal Carolina
112 DT
(7)		 Matthew Butler
Tennessee
113 S
(11)		 JT Woods
Baylor
114 CB
(12)		 Zyon McCollum
Sam Houston
115 CB
(13)		 Martin Emerson
Mississippi St.
116 S
(12)		 JoJo Domann
Nebraska
117 RB
(6)		 Zamir White
Georgia
118 G
(8)		 Ed Ingram
LSU
119 TE
(7)		 Charlie Kolar
Iowa St.
120 RB
(7)		 Brian Robinson Jr.
Alabama
121 RB
(8)		 Kyren Williams
Notre Dame
122 S
(13)		 Damarri Mathis
Pittsburgh
123 CB
(14)		 Jalyn Armour-Davis
Alabama
124 C
(3)		 Dohnovan West
Arizona St.
125 RB
(9)		 Pierre Strong Jr.
S. Dakota St.
126 EDGE
(19)		 Tyreke Smith
Ohio St.
127 LB
(11)		 Brandon Smith
Penn St.
128 CB
(15)		 Josh Jobe
Alabama
129 T
(15)		 Kellen Diesch
Arizona St.
130 T
(16)		 Thayer Munford
Ohio St.
131 CB
(16)		 Cordale Flott
LSU
132 C
(4)		 Cam Jurgens
Nebraska

The draft’s first overall pick was a bit of a surprise, as the Jacksonville Jaguars selected eighth-ranked Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker — but other teams quickly moved in. First-ranked EDGE Aidan Hutchinson went next — and all three of the top edge rushers were gone in the first five picks.

After Walker, other first-round reaches included Ohio State wideout Chris Olave, Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett — all of whom were taken eight spots ahead of expectation — and Boston College guard Zion Johnson, who went 12 spots early.

But reaches of that size are fairly common. The real head-scratchers of the opening round included the Washington Commanders’ pick of Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson — taken 22 spots early — along with two other big reaches: the Green Bay Packers taking Georgia linebacker Quay Walker a full round ahead of expectation and the New England Patriots selecting Chattanooga guard Cole Strange 35 picks early.

A few teams — including the Kansas City Chiefs — got some decent value. Team needs aside, Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie (whom Kansas City selected seven spots after expectation) was actually a slightly better value than Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II would have been. (We also now know that the Chiefs had assigned McDuffie a first-round grade — but we can only guess whether they had done the same for Johnson). The Chiefs also took Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis 10 spots later than expected — as did the Jacksonville Jaguars, who traded back into the first round to get Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.

But the Baltimore Ravens got the opening round’s best values. With their two selections, they got Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton 12 picks later than expected and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum 13 picks after his consensus ranking would have indicated.

Good values remain available. Going into the second round, the top six players were all expected to go in the first round. It will be interesting to see how long they last. A year ago, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was the final first-round player to be selected. Ranked 13th going into the draft, he came off the board with the 52nd pick.

After the trade with the Patriots that moved them from the 29th pick to the 21st pick, the Chiefs now have eight draft picks left.

  • Second round (50th overall — from Dolphins)
  • Second round (62nd overall)
  • Third round (103rd overall — special comp pick)
  • Fourth round (135th overall)
  • Seventh round (233rd overall — from Vikings)
  • Seventh round (243rd overall — from Raiders through Patriots)
  • Seventh round (251st overall)
  • Seventh round (259th overall — regular comp pick)

Enjoy the second and third rounds on Friday night — and we’ll be back with an updated consensus ranking on Saturday morning.

