Updated consensus NFL Draft rankings — and Thursday’s hits and misses

On Wednesday, we brought you our annual consensus draft prospect ranking based on lists from five sources: NFL.com, ESPN, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports and The Draft Network. Now that the first round of the draft is behind us, here are the top 100 prospects still remaining.

Below the table, we’ll detail some hits (and misses) from Thursday night’s first-round picks.

Top 100 Prospects

(Thru Rd 1, Pk 32) Rk Pos

PosRnk Player

School 16 LB

(1) Nakobe Dean

Georgia 22 CB

(4) Andrew Booth Jr.

Clemson 24 QB

(1) Malik Willis

Liberty 30 T

(5) Bernhard Raimann

Cent. Michigan 31 EDGE

(6) David Ojabo

Michigan 32 EDGE

(7) Boye Mafe

Minnesota 34 EDGE

(8) Arnold Ebiketie

Penn St. 35 QB

(3) Matt Corral

Mississippi 37 S

(4) Jaquan Brisker

Penn St. 39 QB

(4) Desmond Ridder

Cincinnati 40 CB

(6) Kyler Gordon

Washington 41 S

(5) Jalen Pitre

Baylor 42 RB

(1) Kenneth Walker III

Michigan St. 43 WR

(7) Skyy Moore

W. Michigan 44 CB

(7) Roger McCreary

Auburn 46 DT

(3) Travis Jones

Connecticut 47 EDGE

(9) Logan Hall

Houston 48 WR

(8) George Pickens

Georgia 49 RB

(2) Breece Hall

Iowa St. 50 WR

(9) Christian Watson

N. Dakota St. 51 QB

(5) Sam Howell

N. Carolina 52 TE

(1) Trey McBride

Colorado St. 53 EDGE

(10) Nik Bonitto

Oklahoma 55 EDGE

(11) Josh Paschal

Kentucky 56 DT

(4) DeMarvin Leal

Texas A&M 57 LB

(4) Christian Harris

Alabama 58 G

(3) Dylan Parham

Memphis 59 LB

(5) Chad Muma

Wyoming 60 DT

(5) Perrion Winfrey

Oklahoma 61 EDGE

(12) Cameron Thomas

San Diego St. 62 LB

(6) Leo Chenal

Wisconsin 63 S

(6) Bryan Cook

Cincinnati 65 WR

(10) John Metchie III

Alabama 66 S

(7) Nick Cross

Maryland 67 T

(7) Daniel Faalele

Minnesota 68 DT

(6) Phidarian Mathis

Alabama 69 LB

(7) Troy Andersen

Montana St. 70 G

(5) Darian Kinnard

Kentucky 71 TE

(2) Greg Dulcich

UCLA 72 EDGE

(13) Sam Williams

Mississippi 73 WR

(11) Jalen Tolbert

S. Alabama 74 CB

(8) Marcus Jones

Houston 75 T

(8) Nicholas Petit-Frere

Ohio St. 76 EDGE

(14) Drake Jackson

USC 77 RB

(3) Isaiah Spiller

Texas A&M 78 LB

(8) Brian Asamoah

Oklahoma 79 EDGE

(15) Kingsley Enagbare

S. Alabama 80 WR

(12) Khalil Shakir

Boise St. 81 G

(6) Sean Rhyan

UCLA 82 CB

(9) Tariq Woolen

UTSA 83 LB

(9) Channing Tindall

Georgia 84 T

(9) Abraham Lucas

Washington St. 85 TE

(3) Jeremy Ruckert

Ohio St. 86 LB

(10) Damone Clark

LSU 87 T

(10) Luke Goedeke

Cent. Michigan 88 S

(8) Kerby Joseph

Illinois 89 WR

(13) Calvin Austin III

Memphis 90 WR

(14) Wan'Dale Robinson

Kentucky 91 EDGE

(16) DeAngelo Malone

W. Kentucky 92 QB

(6) Carson Strong

Nevada 93 WR

(15) Alec Pierce

Cincinnati 94 S

(9) Alontae Taylor

Tennessee 95 S

(10) Cam Taylor-Britt

Nebraska 96 TE

(4) Cade Otton

Washington 97 RB

(4) Dameon Pierce

Florida 98 G

(7) Jamaree Salyer

Georgia 99 TE

(5) Jelani Woods

Virginia 100 C

(2) Luke Fortner

Kentucky 101 EDGE

(17) Myjai Sanders

Cincinnati 102 T

(11) Rasheed Walker

Penn St. 103 CB

(10) Coby Bryant

Cincinnati 104 WR

(16) David Bell

Purdue 105 T

(12) Max Mitchell

Louisiana 106 T

(13) Zach Tom

Wake Forest 107 RB

(5) James Cook

Georgia 108 T

(14) Logan Bruss

Wisconsin 109 CB

(11) Joshua Williams

Fayetteville St. 110 EDGE

(18) Dominique Robinson

Miami (OH) 111 TE

(6) Isaiah Likely

Coastal Carolina 112 DT

(7) Matthew Butler

Tennessee 113 S

(11) JT Woods

Baylor 114 CB

(12) Zyon McCollum

Sam Houston 115 CB

(13) Martin Emerson

Mississippi St. 116 S

(12) JoJo Domann

Nebraska 117 RB

(6) Zamir White

Georgia 118 G

(8) Ed Ingram

LSU 119 TE

(7) Charlie Kolar

Iowa St. 120 RB

(7) Brian Robinson Jr.

Alabama 121 RB

(8) Kyren Williams

Notre Dame 122 S

(13) Damarri Mathis

Pittsburgh 123 CB

(14) Jalyn Armour-Davis

Alabama 124 C

(3) Dohnovan West

Arizona St. 125 RB

(9) Pierre Strong Jr.

S. Dakota St. 126 EDGE

(19) Tyreke Smith

Ohio St. 127 LB

(11) Brandon Smith

Penn St. 128 CB

(15) Josh Jobe

Alabama 129 T

(15) Kellen Diesch

Arizona St. 130 T

(16) Thayer Munford

Ohio St. 131 CB

(16) Cordale Flott

LSU 132 C

(4) Cam Jurgens

Nebraska

The draft’s first overall pick was a bit of a surprise, as the Jacksonville Jaguars selected eighth-ranked Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker — but other teams quickly moved in. First-ranked EDGE Aidan Hutchinson went next — and all three of the top edge rushers were gone in the first five picks.

After Walker, other first-round reaches included Ohio State wideout Chris Olave, Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett — all of whom were taken eight spots ahead of expectation — and Boston College guard Zion Johnson, who went 12 spots early.

But reaches of that size are fairly common. The real head-scratchers of the opening round included the Washington Commanders’ pick of Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson — taken 22 spots early — along with two other big reaches: the Green Bay Packers taking Georgia linebacker Quay Walker a full round ahead of expectation and the New England Patriots selecting Chattanooga guard Cole Strange 35 picks early.

A few teams — including the Kansas City Chiefs — got some decent value. Team needs aside, Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie (whom Kansas City selected seven spots after expectation) was actually a slightly better value than Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II would have been. (We also now know that the Chiefs had assigned McDuffie a first-round grade — but we can only guess whether they had done the same for Johnson). The Chiefs also took Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis 10 spots later than expected — as did the Jacksonville Jaguars, who traded back into the first round to get Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Related Bet on the rest of the NFL Draft at DraftKings Sportsbook

But the Baltimore Ravens got the opening round’s best values. With their two selections, they got Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton 12 picks later than expected and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum 13 picks after his consensus ranking would have indicated.

Good values remain available. Going into the second round, the top six players were all expected to go in the first round. It will be interesting to see how long they last. A year ago, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was the final first-round player to be selected. Ranked 13th going into the draft, he came off the board with the 52nd pick.

After the trade with the Patriots that moved them from the 29th pick to the 21st pick, the Chiefs now have eight draft picks left.

Second round (50th overall — from Dolphins)

(50th overall — from Dolphins) Second round (62nd overall)

(62nd overall) Third round (103rd overall — special comp pick)

(103rd overall — special comp pick) Fourth round (135th overall)

(135th overall) Seventh round (233rd overall — from Vikings)

(233rd overall — from Vikings) Seventh round (243rd overall — from Raiders through Patriots)

(243rd overall — from Raiders through Patriots) Seventh round (251st overall)

(251st overall) Seventh round (259th overall — regular comp pick)

Enjoy the second and third rounds on Friday night — and we’ll be back with an updated consensus ranking on Saturday morning.