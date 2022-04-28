Which position should the Chiefs address first in the NFL Draft?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in NFL fans — including those of the Kansas City Chiefs. To participate in the weekly surveys, sign up here.

Fans want pressure on the quarterback

The Chiefs have plenty of needs heading into the NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday night — including EDGE, wide receiver and the secondary. Of all the needs, EDGE (64%) is the position Chiefs fans would like to see addressed first, followed by wide receiver (14%) and the secondary (12%).

Leading receivers

We asked Chiefs fans which receiver will lead the team in yards in 2022. More than half of Chiefs fans like newcomer JuJu Smith-Schuster (52%), followed by Mecole Hardman (21%). Marquez Valdez-Scantling (15%) rounded out the poll in third.

“The Match”

Earlier this month, Capital One announced that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would team with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to partake in “The Match,” a golf showcase that will pit the Mahomes-Allen team against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

But only 41% of Chiefs fans plan to watch — a number I found low. Perhaps when the event gets a little closer (it’s slated for June 1), that number will increase.