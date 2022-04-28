Grading the Chiefs’ pick of Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie at 21

The Kansas City Chiefs have made their first selection!
With the 21st overall pick in the first round, the Chiefs took Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie. We have insta-grades from the three members of the Arrowhead Pride Draft Team.
Ron: I love the fact that the Chiefs used their first-round selection on a player that will contribute immediately. McDuffie will come in and start at outside cornerback immediately and may even be a better pure corner than L’Jarius Sneed at an outside position.
That said, I really value a starting defensive end over a starting cornerback for this team in particular — and they had a chance to select a player I was really high on in Jermaine Johnson II. I may have even considered Purdue’s George Karlaftis instead, based on valuing defensive end higher than cornerback.
Overall, the Chiefs’ starting defense got better at an important position. It deserves a positive review. McDuffie was considered a surefire first-round selection, which the Chiefs identified, so they traded up.
Grade: B
Bryan: While I’m surprised, this is a pick I feel really good about both short- and long-term for the Chiefs. McDuffie was a true standout on tape. With plenty of experience in press coverage, he should fit right in for Kansas City.
McDuffie is the kind of instinctive, physical player in the secondary that can lead the back end of the Chiefs’ defense at a high level for years and years to come. He has Pro Bowl selections in his future.
Grade: A-
Talon: We wanted to see Brett Veach get aggressive and he delivered on a certain level. He addressed the cornerback room and brought in McDuffie — a smooth cover corner that goes against the grain when it comes to the typical Steve Spagnuolo cornerback. This one took me by surprise (but in a good way).
However, he does not allow guys to make plays and could isolate an entire half of the field for the Chiefs' defense. Getting him at 21 is a good value but I am keeping this at B+.
While the value might be there, I am not a huge fan of trading three picks in exchange for one. At the end of the day, McDuffie improves the Chiefs and fans should all be happy about that.
Grade: B+
