Tony Gonzalez will announce Chiefs’ Round 2 picks

The NFL Draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time and will continue with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday at 6 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

On Thursday ahead of the draft, the league announced that team legends and active players would announce various selections in Las Vegas.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Round 2 selections will be announced by Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, who played for the Chiefs from 1997 to 2009, before finishing his career with the Atlanta Falcons from 2009 to 2013. The Chiefs are currently scheduled to pick twice in the second round — No. 50 and No. 62.

Gonzalez is part of a rich history of tight end excellence in Kansas City that continued with the drafting of Travis Kelce in 2013. Gonzalez had 10 All-Pro selections throughout his career, while Kelce — still active — has six and counting.

Gonzalez got himself into a bit of trouble with Chiefs fans when he made comments about how going to the Falcons “made his career,” but he later apologized. Perhaps Friday night will serve as another sign of amends from the Chiefs’ great.

Check out the complete list of legends and active players making Friday picks by clicking here.