Let’s Argue: It’s time to seriously start looking for a Travis Kelce replacement

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The Chiefs will never be a top 10 defense, so let’s add pieces to their top 5 offense

Drafting WR is at least as important or more important than DE.... i dont think it matters who KC drafts they will never have a top 10 D, so add peices to stay a top 5 offense — scott hudson (@ScottHudson) April 26, 2022

Mr. Hudson, I couldn’t agree with you more.

If you’ve been following this series for the past few weeks, you know I’ve been pounding the table to get quarterback Patrick Mahomes as many weapons as possible.

There are, however, obvious glaring holes on the other side of the ball — but luckily, the Chiefs have plenty of draft capital to address that issue.

But in today’s NFL, you just need a defense to make timely stops — especially when Mahomes is your quarterback.

It’s time to seriously start looking for a Travis Kelce replacement

We need to seriously start looking for a Kelce replacement — Trevor (@TlaurenceY) April 26, 2022

I’ve noticed lately that this is a common take — and I don’t understand why.

First of all, Kelce has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Over the last seven years, the seven-time Pro Bowler has only missed three games.

Yes... just three.

I do understand the idea of getting ahead of a problem, but let’s not forget about Jody Fortson and Noah Gray.

Before going down with an injury last season, Fortson was starting to show signs of his potential. And when the Chiefs drafted Gray just a year ago, he took advantage of his limited snaps.

A year from now, Kelce will be 33 — and the 2023 draft class is loaded with tight ends.

Let’s circle back to this.

The Chiefs are best in the West — until another team proves otherwise

Best in the west, until one of the other teams prove themself https://t.co/pOLlq2Rpyy — Andy Tope (@andy_tope23) April 26, 2022

Las Vegas agrees with you, Andy.

Look... on paper, you could make the case the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are all better than the Chiefs.

But that’s on paper.

All those teams made huge splashes this offseason — while Kansas City’s biggest splash was trading away the NFL’s most feared offensive weapon.

Having said that... all those teams have major question marks at head coach — while future Hall of Fame coach Andy Reid is still running the show in Kansas City.

And with all the draft capital the Chiefs got in exchange for Hill, now they can set themselves up — not just for now, but also for the future.

It sure helps having Mahomes locked in for the next decade, doesn’t it?

The Chiefs should trade for Tyreek Hill — he’d be so much fun in this offense

Chiefs should trade for Tyreek Hill. He’d be so much fun in this offense. — Steve Gray (@stevegrayjr) April 26, 2022

Speaking of Tyreek Hill...

I couldn’t possibly love this tweet more than I already do.

Seriously... Hill? In that offense with Mahomes? They would be unstoppable! Can’t we all agree?

In all seriousness, it’s really cool how most of Chiefs Kingdom is dealing with Hill’s departure. Obviously, we would’ve preferred to keep him — but when the team had so many other holes to fill, it just didn’t make financial sense.

At the same time, we’re able to acknowledge and appreciate all of the great memories the Cheetah gave us in Kansas City.

One day, he’ll go into Canton. As a Chief.