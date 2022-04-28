 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NFL Draft: TV schedule, start time, more

The Kansas City Chiefs come into the 2022 draft holding a dozen selections.

By John Dixon
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: NFL Draft-City Views Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Draft Day 2022!

After two seasons of pandemic-related changes to its annual selection meeting, the league returns to some semblance of normalcy for the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This time around, the Kansas City Chiefs could pick as many as 12 players. That would be the most since general manager Carl Peterson’s final draft in 2008, when the team’s selections included Glenn Dorsey, Branden Albert, Brandon Flowers, Jamaal Charles, Brandon Carr and Barry Richardson.

NFL Network’s television coverage will be anchored by Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis, while Mel Kiper, Jr. and Louis Riddick will anchor ESPN’s broadcast. ABC’s Thursday and Friday coverage (available locally on KMBC/9) will be anchored by Rece Davis, Sam Ponder, Jesse Palmer and Robert Griffin III. ABC and ESPN will simulcast on Saturday.

NFL Network coverage will be available across multiple devices through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch — and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers. Internet streams will also be available through FuboTV and ESPN.com.

ESPN Desportes will also provide their own exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the draft. Audio-only coverage will also be available through SiriusXM, Westwood One and ESPN Radio.

Schedule

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 28 (7 - 10:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time)
  • Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 29 (6 - 10:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time)
  • Rounds 4 - 7: Saturday, April 30 (11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Arrowhead Time)

Draft picks

In this draft, there will be 262 picks. A total of 39 compensatory picks are being awarded: the usual 32 picks following the end of the third through seventh rounds to offset free-agency losses, plus seven additional selections at the very end of the third round (one of which is held by the Chiefs) that are being awarded under the league’s minority hiring policies. The New Orleans Saints are forfeiting the 17th pick of the sixth round for violating league rules.

Selection time limits

  • Day 1: Round 1 (10 minutes per pick)
  • Day 2: Round 2 (seven minutes per pick) • Round 3 (five minutes per pick)
  • Day 3: Rounds 4-6 (five minutes per pick) • Round 7 (four minutes per pick)

First-round order

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. Houston Texans
  4. New York Jets
  5. New York Giants
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
  10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
  11. Washington Commanders
  12. Minnesota Vikings
  13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
  16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
  19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

Kansas City’s 2022 selections

The Chiefs received a total of two compensatory selections for this draft, originally giving them a total of nine picks after they had previously traded away their 2022 fifth and sixth-round picks and traded for two seventh-round selections. On March 23, the Chiefs acquired five more picks (three this year and two more in 2023) when they traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

That brought Kansas City to 12 total picks in 2022:

  • First round (29th overall — from 49ers through Dolphins)
  • First round (30th overall)
  • Second round (50th overall — from Dolphins)
  • Second round (62nd overall)
  • Third round (94th overall)
  • Third round (103rd overall — special comp pick for Ryan Poles)
  • Fourth round (121st overall — from Dolphins)
  • Fourth round (135th overall)
  • Seventh round (233rd overall — from Vikings)
  • Seventh round (243rd overall — from Raiders through Patriots)
  • Seventh round (251st overall)
  • Seventh round (259th overall — regular comp pick)

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...