2022 NFL Draft: TV schedule, start time, more

Welcome to Draft Day 2022!

After two seasons of pandemic-related changes to its annual selection meeting, the league returns to some semblance of normalcy for the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This time around, the Kansas City Chiefs could pick as many as 12 players. That would be the most since general manager Carl Peterson’s final draft in 2008, when the team’s selections included Glenn Dorsey, Branden Albert, Brandon Flowers, Jamaal Charles, Brandon Carr and Barry Richardson.

NFL Network’s television coverage will be anchored by Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis, while Mel Kiper, Jr. and Louis Riddick will anchor ESPN’s broadcast. ABC’s Thursday and Friday coverage (available locally on KMBC/9) will be anchored by Rece Davis, Sam Ponder, Jesse Palmer and Robert Griffin III. ABC and ESPN will simulcast on Saturday.

NFL Network coverage will be available across multiple devices through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch — and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers. Internet streams will also be available through FuboTV and ESPN.com.

ESPN Desportes will also provide their own exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the draft. Audio-only coverage will also be available through SiriusXM, Westwood One and ESPN Radio.

Schedule

Round 1: Thursday, April 28 (7 - 10:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time)

Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 29 (6 - 10:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time)

Rounds 4 - 7: Saturday, April 30 (11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Arrowhead Time)

Draft picks

In this draft, there will be 262 picks. A total of 39 compensatory picks are being awarded: the usual 32 picks following the end of the third through seventh rounds to offset free-agency losses, plus seven additional selections at the very end of the third round (one of which is held by the Chiefs) that are being awarded under the league’s minority hiring policies. The New Orleans Saints are forfeiting the 17th pick of the sixth round for violating league rules.

Selection time limits

Day 1: Round 1 (10 minutes per pick)

Round 1 (10 minutes per pick) Day 2: Round 2 (seven minutes per pick) • Round 3 (five minutes per pick)

Round 2 (seven minutes per pick) • Round 3 (five minutes per pick) Day 3: Rounds 4-6 (five minutes per pick) • Round 7 (four minutes per pick)

First-round order

Kansas City’s 2022 selections

The Chiefs received a total of two compensatory selections for this draft, originally giving them a total of nine picks after they had previously traded away their 2022 fifth and sixth-round picks and traded for two seventh-round selections. On March 23, the Chiefs acquired five more picks (three this year and two more in 2023) when they traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

That brought Kansas City to 12 total picks in 2022:

First round (29th overall — from 49ers through Dolphins)

First round (30th overall)

Second round (50th overall — from Dolphins)

Second round (62nd overall)

Third round (94th overall)

Third round (103rd overall — special comp pick for Ryan Poles)

Fourth round (121st overall — from Dolphins)

Fourth round (135th overall)

Seventh round (233rd overall — from Vikings)

Seventh round (243rd overall — from Raiders through Patriots)

Seventh round (251st overall)

Seventh round (259th overall — regular comp pick)

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media