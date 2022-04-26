Arrowhead Pride’s consensus top 100 NFL Draft prospects

As you read through draft prospect rankings, you’re bound to notice that they vary widely. It’s hard to know which one to believe. Wouldn’t it be great if there was a way to combine a bunch of them — so that you could see how a consensus of draftniks views this year’s prospects?

We’ve done that work for you! We started with top 200 rankings from five sources — NFL.com, ESPN, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports and The Draft Network — and then averaged their rankings. The top 100 results are shown here.

On both Friday and Saturday, we’ll publish new top 100 lists that show only the players still available. So as you watch the NFL draft unfold for the Kansas City Chiefs, keep an eye on these rankings.

Below the table, you’ll find some fun facts about the combined rankings.

Top 100 Prospects

(Pre-Draft) Rk Pos

PosRnk Player

School 1 EDGE

(1) Aidan Hutchinson

Michigan 2 S

(1) Kyle Hamilton

Notre Dame 3 T

(1) Evan Neal

Alabama 4 T

(2) Ikem Ekwonu

N. Carolina St. 5 CB

(1) Ahmad Gardner

Cincinnati 6 EDGE

(2) Kayvon Thibodeaux

Oregon 7 CB

(2) Derek Stingley Jr.

LSU 8 T

(3) Charles Cross

Mississippi St. 9 EDGE

(3) Travon Walker

Georgia 10 WR

(1) Garrett Wilson

Ohio St. 11 WR

(2) Jameson Williams

Alabama 12 C

(1) Tyler Linderbaum

Iowa 13 WR

(3) Drake London

USC 14 CB

(3) Trent McDuffie

Washington 15 EDGE

(4) Jermaine Johnson II

Florida St. 16 LB

(1) Nakobe Dean

Georgia 17 LB

(2) Devin Lloyd

Utah 18 DT

(1) Jordan Davis

Georgia 19 WR

(4) Chris Olave

Ohio St. 20 EDGE

(5) George Karlaftis

Purdue 21 DT

(2) Devonte Wyatt

Georgia 22 CB

(4) Andrew Booth Jr.

Clemson 23 G

(1) Kenyon Green

Texas A&M 24 QB

(1) Malik Willis

Liberty 25 WR

(5) Treylon Burks

Arkansas 26 T

(4) Trevor Penning

N. Iowa 27 S

(2) Daxton Hill

Michigan 28 QB

(2) Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh 29 G

(2) Zion Johnson

Boston College 30 T

(5) Bernhard Raimann

Cent. Michigan 31 EDGE

(6) David Ojabo

Michigan 32 EDGE

(7) Boye Mafe

Minnesota 33 CB

(5) Kaiir Elam

Florida 34 EDGE

(8) Arnold Ebiketie

Penn St. 35 QB

(3) Matt Corral

Mississippi 36 S

(3) Lewis Cine

Georgia 37 S

(4) Jaquan Brisker

Penn St. 38 WR

(6) Jahan Dotson

Penn St. 39 QB

(4) Desmond Ridder

Cincinnati 40 CB

(6) Kyler Gordon

Washington 41 S

(5) Jalen Pitre

Baylor 42 RB

(1) Kenneth Walker III

Michigan St. 43 WR

(7) Skyy Moore

W. Michigan 44 CB

(7) Roger McCreary

Auburn 45 T

(6) Tyler Smith

Tulsa 46 EDGE

(9) Logan Hall

Houston 47 WR

(8) George Pickens

Georgia 48 RB

(2) Breece Hall

Iowa St. 49 WR

(9) Christian Watson

N. Dakota St. 50 QB

(5) Sam Howell

N. Carolina 51 TE

(1) Trey McBride

Colorado St. 52 EDGE

(10) Nik Bonitto

Oklahoma 53 LB

(3) Quay Walker

Georgia 54 EDGE

(11) Josh Paschal

Kentucky 55 DT

(3) DeMarvin Leal

Texas A&M 56 LB

(4) Christian Harris

Alabama 57 G

(3) Dylan Parham

Memphis 58 LB

(5) Chad Muma

Wyoming 59 DT

(4) Perrion Winfrey

Oklahoma 60 EDGE

(12) Cameron Thomas

San Diego St. 61 LB

(6) Leo Chenal

Wisconsin 62 S

(6) Bryan Cook

Cincinnati 63 G

(4) Cole Strange

Chattanooga 64 WR

(10) John Metchie III

Alabama 65 S

(7) Nick Cross

Maryland 66 T

(7) Daniel Faalele

Minnesota 67 DT

(5) Phidarian Mathis

Alabama 68 LB

(7) Troy Andersen

Montana St. 69 G

(5) Darian Kinnard

Kentucky 70 TE

(2) Greg Dulcich

UCLA 71 EDGE

(13) Sam Williams

Mississippi 72 WR

(11) Jalen Tolbert

S. Alabama 73 CB

(8) Marcus Jones

Houston 74 T

(8) Nicholas Petit-Frere

Ohio St. 75 EDGE

(14) Drake Jackson

USC 76 RB

(3) Isaiah Spiller

Texas A&M 77 LB

(8) Brian Asamoah

Oklahoma 78 EDGE

(15) Kingsley Enagbare

S. Alabama 79 WR

(12) Khalil Shakir

Boise St. 80 G

(6) Sean Rhyan

UCLA 81 CB

(9) Tariq Woolen

UTSA 82 LB

(9) Channing Tindall

Georgia 83 T

(9) Abraham Lucas

Washington St. 84 TE

(3) Jeremy Ruckert

Ohio St. 85 LB

(10) Damone Clark

LSU 86 T

(10) Luke Goedeke

Cent. Michigan 87 S

(8) Kerby Joseph

Illinois 88 WR

(13) Calvin Austin III

Memphis 89 WR

(14) Wan'Dale Robinson

Kentucky 90 EDGE

(16) DeAngelo Malone

W. Kentucky 91 QB

(6) Carson Strong

Nevada 92 WR

(15) Alec Pierce

Cincinnati 93 S

(9) Alontae Taylor

Tennessee 94 S

(10) Cam Taylor-Britt

Nebraska 95 TE

(4) Cade Otton

Washington 96 RB

(4) Dameon Pierce

Florida 97 G

(7) Jamaree Salyer

Georgia 98 TE

(5) Jelani Woods

Virginia 99 C

(2) Luke Fortner

Kentucky 100 EDGE

(17) Myjai Sanders

Cincinnati

A total of 293 players were listed in the five prospect rankings we used. As you would expect, there was a lot of variance between them — in fact, the five rankings didn’t even agree on the top overall player. Three named Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, while the other two went with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

This year, all of the top 100 players were listed in the top 200 for all five sources. 37 players made just four lists, 31 were shown on three, 29 made two and 71 were listed on only one. (For the purposes of our average rankings, players who weren’t on a particular top 200 ranking were calculated as if they were 201st for that list).

Here’s how many players made at least one of the lists for each position — along with what percentage of that position’s players are ranked within the top three rounds.