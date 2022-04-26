Arrowhead Pride’s consensus top 100 NFL Draft prospects

As you read through draft prospect rankings, you’re bound to notice that they vary widely. It’s hard to know which one to believe. Wouldn’t it be great if there was a way to combine a bunch of them — so that you could see how a consensus of draftniks views this year’s prospects?
We’ve done that work for you! We started with top 200 rankings from five sources — NFL.com, ESPN, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports and The Draft Network — and then averaged their rankings. The top 100 results are shown here.
On both Friday and Saturday, we’ll publish new top 100 lists that show only the players still available. So as you watch the NFL draft unfold for the Kansas City Chiefs, keep an eye on these rankings.
Below the table, you’ll find some fun facts about the combined rankings.
Top 100 Prospects
(Pre-Draft)
|Rk
|Pos
PosRnk
|Player
School
|1
|EDGE
(1)
|
Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan
|2
|S
(1)
|
Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame
|3
|T
(1)
|
Evan Neal
Alabama
|4
|T
(2)
|
Ikem Ekwonu
N. Carolina St.
|5
|CB
(1)
|
Ahmad Gardner
Cincinnati
|6
|EDGE
(2)
|
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon
|7
|CB
(2)
|
Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU
|8
|T
(3)
|
Charles Cross
Mississippi St.
|9
|EDGE
(3)
|
Travon Walker
Georgia
|10
|WR
(1)
|
Garrett Wilson
Ohio St.
|11
|WR
(2)
|
Jameson Williams
Alabama
|12
|C
(1)
|
Tyler Linderbaum
Iowa
|13
|WR
(3)
|
Drake London
USC
|14
|CB
(3)
|
Trent McDuffie
Washington
|15
|EDGE
(4)
|
Jermaine Johnson II
Florida St.
|16
|LB
(1)
|
Nakobe Dean
Georgia
|17
|LB
(2)
|
Devin Lloyd
Utah
|18
|DT
(1)
|
Jordan Davis
Georgia
|19
|WR
(4)
|
Chris Olave
Ohio St.
|20
|EDGE
(5)
|
George Karlaftis
Purdue
|21
|DT
(2)
|
Devonte Wyatt
Georgia
|22
|CB
(4)
|
Andrew Booth Jr.
Clemson
|23
|G
(1)
|
Kenyon Green
Texas A&M
|24
|QB
(1)
|
Malik Willis
Liberty
|25
|WR
(5)
|
Treylon Burks
Arkansas
|26
|T
(4)
|
Trevor Penning
N. Iowa
|27
|S
(2)
|
Daxton Hill
Michigan
|28
|QB
(2)
|
Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh
|29
|G
(2)
|
Zion Johnson
Boston College
|30
|T
(5)
|
Bernhard Raimann
Cent. Michigan
|31
|EDGE
(6)
|
David Ojabo
Michigan
|32
|EDGE
(7)
|
Boye Mafe
Minnesota
|33
|CB
(5)
|
Kaiir Elam
Florida
|34
|EDGE
(8)
|
Arnold Ebiketie
Penn St.
|35
|QB
(3)
|
Matt Corral
Mississippi
|36
|S
(3)
|
Lewis Cine
Georgia
|37
|S
(4)
|
Jaquan Brisker
Penn St.
|38
|WR
(6)
|
Jahan Dotson
Penn St.
|39
|QB
(4)
|
Desmond Ridder
Cincinnati
|40
|CB
(6)
|
Kyler Gordon
Washington
|41
|S
(5)
|
Jalen Pitre
Baylor
|42
|RB
(1)
|
Kenneth Walker III
Michigan St.
|43
|WR
(7)
|
Skyy Moore
W. Michigan
|44
|CB
(7)
|
Roger McCreary
Auburn
|45
|T
(6)
|
Tyler Smith
Tulsa
|46
|EDGE
(9)
|
Logan Hall
Houston
|47
|WR
(8)
|
George Pickens
Georgia
|48
|RB
(2)
|
Breece Hall
Iowa St.
|49
|WR
(9)
|
Christian Watson
N. Dakota St.
|50
|QB
(5)
|
Sam Howell
N. Carolina
|51
|TE
(1)
|
Trey McBride
Colorado St.
|52
|EDGE
(10)
|
Nik Bonitto
Oklahoma
|53
|LB
(3)
|
Quay Walker
Georgia
|54
|EDGE
(11)
|
Josh Paschal
Kentucky
|55
|DT
(3)
|
DeMarvin Leal
Texas A&M
|56
|LB
(4)
|
Christian Harris
Alabama
|57
|G
(3)
|
Dylan Parham
Memphis
|58
|LB
(5)
|
Chad Muma
Wyoming
|59
|DT
(4)
|
Perrion Winfrey
Oklahoma
|60
|EDGE
(12)
|
Cameron Thomas
San Diego St.
|61
|LB
(6)
|
Leo Chenal
Wisconsin
|62
|S
(6)
|
Bryan Cook
Cincinnati
|63
|G
(4)
|
Cole Strange
Chattanooga
|64
|WR
(10)
|
John Metchie III
Alabama
|65
|S
(7)
|
Nick Cross
Maryland
|66
|T
(7)
|
Daniel Faalele
Minnesota
|67
|DT
(5)
|
Phidarian Mathis
Alabama
|68
|LB
(7)
|
Troy Andersen
Montana St.
|69
|G
(5)
|
Darian Kinnard
Kentucky
|70
|TE
(2)
|
Greg Dulcich
UCLA
|71
|EDGE
(13)
|
Sam Williams
Mississippi
|72
|WR
(11)
|
Jalen Tolbert
S. Alabama
|73
|CB
(8)
|
Marcus Jones
Houston
|74
|T
(8)
|
Nicholas Petit-Frere
Ohio St.
|75
|EDGE
(14)
|
Drake Jackson
USC
|76
|RB
(3)
|
Isaiah Spiller
Texas A&M
|77
|LB
(8)
|
Brian Asamoah
Oklahoma
|78
|EDGE
(15)
|
Kingsley Enagbare
S. Alabama
|79
|WR
(12)
|
Khalil Shakir
Boise St.
|80
|G
(6)
|
Sean Rhyan
UCLA
|81
|CB
(9)
|
Tariq Woolen
UTSA
|82
|LB
(9)
|
Channing Tindall
Georgia
|83
|T
(9)
|
Abraham Lucas
Washington St.
|84
|TE
(3)
|
Jeremy Ruckert
Ohio St.
|85
|LB
(10)
|
Damone Clark
LSU
|86
|T
(10)
|
Luke Goedeke
Cent. Michigan
|87
|S
(8)
|
Kerby Joseph
Illinois
|88
|WR
(13)
|
Calvin Austin III
Memphis
|89
|WR
(14)
|
Wan'Dale Robinson
Kentucky
|90
|EDGE
(16)
|
DeAngelo Malone
W. Kentucky
|91
|QB
(6)
|
Carson Strong
Nevada
|92
|WR
(15)
|
Alec Pierce
Cincinnati
|93
|S
(9)
|
Alontae Taylor
Tennessee
|94
|S
(10)
|
Cam Taylor-Britt
Nebraska
|95
|TE
(4)
|
Cade Otton
Washington
|96
|RB
(4)
|
Dameon Pierce
Florida
|97
|G
(7)
|
Jamaree Salyer
Georgia
|98
|TE
(5)
|
Jelani Woods
Virginia
|99
|C
(2)
|
Luke Fortner
Kentucky
|100
|EDGE
(17)
|
Myjai Sanders
Cincinnati
A total of 293 players were listed in the five prospect rankings we used. As you would expect, there was a lot of variance between them — in fact, the five rankings didn’t even agree on the top overall player. Three named Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, while the other two went with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.
This year, all of the top 100 players were listed in the top 200 for all five sources. 37 players made just four lists, 31 were shown on three, 29 made two and 71 were listed on only one. (For the purposes of our average rankings, players who weren’t on a particular top 200 ranking were calculated as if they were 201st for that list).
Here’s how many players made at least one of the lists for each position — along with what percentage of that position’s players are ranked within the top three rounds.
- Quarterback 10 (60%)
- Tackle 29 (45%)
- Guard 17 (41%)
- Center 8 (25%)
- Tight end 18 (28%)
- Running back 29 (14%)
- Wide receiver 36 (44%)
- Defensive tackle 21 (24%)
- Edge rusher 32 (53%)
- Linebacker 26 (38%)
- Cornerback 33 (30%)
- Safety 31 (32%)
- Placekicker (1 - 0%)
- Punter (2 - 0%)
- Long snapper 0 (0%)
