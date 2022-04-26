 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Arrowhead Pride’s consensus top 100 NFL Draft prospects

We’ve done the homework to create a general view of how the NFL draft is likely to play out.

By John Dixon
As you read through draft prospect rankings, you’re bound to notice that they vary widely. It’s hard to know which one to believe. Wouldn’t it be great if there was a way to combine a bunch of them — so that you could see how a consensus of draftniks views this year’s prospects?

We’ve done that work for you! We started with top 200 rankings from five sources — NFL.com, ESPN, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports and The Draft Network — and then averaged their rankings. The top 100 results are shown here.

On both Friday and Saturday, we’ll publish new top 100 lists that show only the players still available. So as you watch the NFL draft unfold for the Kansas City Chiefs, keep an eye on these rankings.

Below the table, you’ll find some fun facts about the combined rankings.

Top 100 Prospects
(Pre-Draft)

Rk Pos
PosRnk		 Player
School
1 EDGE
(1)		 Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan
2 S
(1)		 Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame
3 T
(1)		 Evan Neal
Alabama
4 T
(2)		 Ikem Ekwonu
N. Carolina St.
5 CB
(1)		 Ahmad Gardner
Cincinnati
6 EDGE
(2)		 Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon
7 CB
(2)		 Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU
8 T
(3)		 Charles Cross
Mississippi St.
9 EDGE
(3)		 Travon Walker
Georgia
10 WR
(1)		 Garrett Wilson
Ohio St.
11 WR
(2)		 Jameson Williams
Alabama
12 C
(1)		 Tyler Linderbaum
Iowa
13 WR
(3)		 Drake London
USC
14 CB
(3)		 Trent McDuffie
Washington
15 EDGE
(4)		 Jermaine Johnson II
Florida St.
16 LB
(1)		 Nakobe Dean
Georgia
17 LB
(2)		 Devin Lloyd
Utah
18 DT
(1)		 Jordan Davis
Georgia
19 WR
(4)		 Chris Olave
Ohio St.
20 EDGE
(5)		 George Karlaftis
Purdue
21 DT
(2)		 Devonte Wyatt
Georgia
22 CB
(4)		 Andrew Booth Jr.
Clemson
23 G
(1)		 Kenyon Green
Texas A&M
24 QB
(1)		 Malik Willis
Liberty
25 WR
(5)		 Treylon Burks
Arkansas
26 T
(4)		 Trevor Penning
N. Iowa
27 S
(2)		 Daxton Hill
Michigan
28 QB
(2)		 Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh
29 G
(2)		 Zion Johnson
Boston College
30 T
(5)		 Bernhard Raimann
Cent. Michigan
31 EDGE
(6)		 David Ojabo
Michigan
32 EDGE
(7)		 Boye Mafe
Minnesota
33 CB
(5)		 Kaiir Elam
Florida
34 EDGE
(8)		 Arnold Ebiketie
Penn St.
35 QB
(3)		 Matt Corral
Mississippi
36 S
(3)		 Lewis Cine
Georgia
37 S
(4)		 Jaquan Brisker
Penn St.
38 WR
(6)		 Jahan Dotson
Penn St.
39 QB
(4)		 Desmond Ridder
Cincinnati
40 CB
(6)		 Kyler Gordon
Washington
41 S
(5)		 Jalen Pitre
Baylor
42 RB
(1)		 Kenneth Walker III
Michigan St.
43 WR
(7)		 Skyy Moore
W. Michigan
44 CB
(7)		 Roger McCreary
Auburn
45 T
(6)		 Tyler Smith
Tulsa
46 EDGE
(9)		 Logan Hall
Houston
47 WR
(8)		 George Pickens
Georgia
48 RB
(2)		 Breece Hall
Iowa St.
49 WR
(9)		 Christian Watson
N. Dakota St.
50 QB
(5)		 Sam Howell
N. Carolina
51 TE
(1)		 Trey McBride
Colorado St.
52 EDGE
(10)		 Nik Bonitto
Oklahoma
53 LB
(3)		 Quay Walker
Georgia
54 EDGE
(11)		 Josh Paschal
Kentucky
55 DT
(3)		 DeMarvin Leal
Texas A&M
56 LB
(4)		 Christian Harris
Alabama
57 G
(3)		 Dylan Parham
Memphis
58 LB
(5)		 Chad Muma
Wyoming
59 DT
(4)		 Perrion Winfrey
Oklahoma
60 EDGE
(12)		 Cameron Thomas
San Diego St.
61 LB
(6)		 Leo Chenal
Wisconsin
62 S
(6)		 Bryan Cook
Cincinnati
63 G
(4)		 Cole Strange
Chattanooga
64 WR
(10)		 John Metchie III
Alabama
65 S
(7)		 Nick Cross
Maryland
66 T
(7)		 Daniel Faalele
Minnesota
67 DT
(5)		 Phidarian Mathis
Alabama
68 LB
(7)		 Troy Andersen
Montana St.
69 G
(5)		 Darian Kinnard
Kentucky
70 TE
(2)		 Greg Dulcich
UCLA
71 EDGE
(13)		 Sam Williams
Mississippi
72 WR
(11)		 Jalen Tolbert
S. Alabama
73 CB
(8)		 Marcus Jones
Houston
74 T
(8)		 Nicholas Petit-Frere
Ohio St.
75 EDGE
(14)		 Drake Jackson
USC
76 RB
(3)		 Isaiah Spiller
Texas A&M
77 LB
(8)		 Brian Asamoah
Oklahoma
78 EDGE
(15)		 Kingsley Enagbare
S. Alabama
79 WR
(12)		 Khalil Shakir
Boise St.
80 G
(6)		 Sean Rhyan
UCLA
81 CB
(9)		 Tariq Woolen
UTSA
82 LB
(9)		 Channing Tindall
Georgia
83 T
(9)		 Abraham Lucas
Washington St.
84 TE
(3)		 Jeremy Ruckert
Ohio St.
85 LB
(10)		 Damone Clark
LSU
86 T
(10)		 Luke Goedeke
Cent. Michigan
87 S
(8)		 Kerby Joseph
Illinois
88 WR
(13)		 Calvin Austin III
Memphis
89 WR
(14)		 Wan'Dale Robinson
Kentucky
90 EDGE
(16)		 DeAngelo Malone
W. Kentucky
91 QB
(6)		 Carson Strong
Nevada
92 WR
(15)		 Alec Pierce
Cincinnati
93 S
(9)		 Alontae Taylor
Tennessee
94 S
(10)		 Cam Taylor-Britt
Nebraska
95 TE
(4)		 Cade Otton
Washington
96 RB
(4)		 Dameon Pierce
Florida
97 G
(7)		 Jamaree Salyer
Georgia
98 TE
(5)		 Jelani Woods
Virginia
99 C
(2)		 Luke Fortner
Kentucky
100 EDGE
(17)		 Myjai Sanders
Cincinnati

A total of 293 players were listed in the five prospect rankings we used. As you would expect, there was a lot of variance between them — in fact, the five rankings didn’t even agree on the top overall player. Three named Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, while the other two went with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

This year, all of the top 100 players were listed in the top 200 for all five sources. 37 players made just four lists, 31 were shown on three, 29 made two and 71 were listed on only one. (For the purposes of our average rankings, players who weren’t on a particular top 200 ranking were calculated as if they were 201st for that list).

Here’s how many players made at least one of the lists for each position — along with what percentage of that position’s players are ranked within the top three rounds.

  • Quarterback 10 (60%)
  • Tackle 29 (45%)
  • Guard 17 (41%)
  • Center 8 (25%)
  • Tight end 18 (28%)
  • Running back 29 (14%)
  • Wide receiver 36 (44%)
  • Defensive tackle 21 (24%)
  • Edge rusher 32 (53%)
  • Linebacker 26 (38%)
  • Cornerback 33 (30%)
  • Safety 31 (32%)
  • Placekicker (1 - 0%)
  • Punter (2 - 0%)
  • Long snapper 0 (0%)

