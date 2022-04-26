Arrowheadlines: Chiefs should strongly consider trading for James Bradberry

The latest

James Bradberry NYG • CB • 24 Destination: Chiefs Trade Compensation: 2022 third-round pick (103rd overall) Bradberry followed up a 2020 Pro Bowl season with a career high four interceptions in 2021. The Giants could use the salary cap space created by eliminating Bradberry’s $21,863,889 2022 cap number, which is the NFL’s second largest for cornerback, from the books. $12,136,111 of cap room would be gained in trade. The Giants would have $9,727,778 in dead money, a salary cap charge for a player no longer on the roster. Charvarius Ward signing a three-year, $40.5 million deal containing $26.62 million in guarantees with the 49ers in free agency created a hole in the Chiefs’ secondary. Bradberry would fill the void created by Ward’s departure. The Saints acquiring cornerback Bradley Roby from the Texans for a 2022 third round pick and a conditional 2023 sixth round pick right before the 2021 regular season started immediately came to mind as a roadmap for a Bradberry trade. The Texans converted $7,580,156 of Roby’s $9,442,810 2021 salary into signing bonus prior to the trade. Why Trade Won’t Happen: Bradberry’s $13.5 million 2022 salary could limit potential trade partners unless the Giants are willing to take on some part of the money in pre-trade salary conversion. 2022 being Bradberry’s contract year could also be problematic for the Giants getting more than Day 3 draft pick (fourth round to seventh round pick) in return.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce win golf tournament hosted by Justin Timberlake | Kansas City Star

Kelce and Fallon had a fun exchange about a putter after the Chiefs stars were given their trophies for winning the tournament. “Funny thing about the putter is I actually wanted to throw it. I feel like Jimmy looked at me and then saw my frustration ... this thing hasn’t worked ALL DAY.” Fallon said: “I felt it! I felt it! Look at you, you’re like a different guy.” “I feel different,” Kelce quipped. Mahomes said: “We’d like to just say it was a great time. Justin appreciate you having us out here and let’s run this back next year!”

Every NFL team’s best second-round draft pick | Yard Barker

Kansas City Chiefs: Willie Lanier Already equipped with one of the most athletic linebackers in NFL history in Bobby Bell, the Chiefs added long-term starter mates at the position in the 1967 second round. Kansas City drafted Jim Lynch and Lanier four picks apart (Nos. 47 and 50, respectively). Both were 11-year starters for the Chiefs, who deployed Lanier as a difference-making middle ‘backer from the jump. The fearsome tackler teamed with Bell to steer the Chiefs to a runaway Super Bowl IV win, and although the franchise’s trajectory veered off the championship tier in the second half of Lanier’s career, the future Hall of Famer kept racking up Pro Bowls.

2022 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: No QBs in top 15, four go in Round 2 in ‘what teams should do’ mock | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 30 Logan Hall DL Kansas City Last spring, some people were surprised Payton Turner made his way into Round 1. Don’t be shocked if his Houston teammate, Logan Hall, follows a similar path. He was unblockable at times last season and at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, he can line up just about anywhere.

Chiefs’ Jody Fortson: Rehab going well | CBS Fantasy

Fortson (Achilles) shared images Thursday of him doing individual football drills with personal trainer Bobby Stroupe in Texas, Juan Cisneros of FOX 4 Kansas City reports. Fortson caught five passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns across six games during the 2021 campaign before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury during the Chiefs’ Week 6 win over Washington. The 26-year-old, who’s an exclusive rights free agent, was tendered by Kansas City in mid-March and, barring his health, could have a larger role in 2022 after the departure of Tyreek Hill. It’s an encouraging sign to see the second-year tight end training with Stroupe, who’s also Patrick Mahomes’ trainer, but it remains unclear if he’ll be 100 percent by the start of training camp.

Former Chiefs and K-State receiver Byron Pringle arrested for reckless driving: report | Kansas City Star

Pringle, the former Chiefs and K-State receiver, was seen around 6 p.m. in Pasco County, Florida by a highway patrol officer who said he “witnessed the car burning rubber, doing donuts on a public road,” TMZ wrote. That story says one of Pringle’s sons was in the backseat of the car at the time, along with an adult passenger in the front. Pringle reportedly was driving with a suspended license. Pringle, 28, was taken to the Pasco County jail, where he was arrested for reckless driving and driving on a suspended license. TMZ said Pringle was driving an orange 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

Russell Wilson ‘feels great’ after first minicamp with Denver Broncos | ESPN

But Monday was the first time Wilson and the rest of his teammates were on the field with Broncos first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett and the team’s staff. It was a heavyweight battle of enthusiasm and energy with Hackett filling in at running back to work through some play-action scenarios when many of the team’s players were in special-teams drills. “I told him at the end, congratulations on our first practice together,” Wilson said. “... To give him little handoffs here and there, somebody called him ‘White Lightning,’ I don’t know, but he looked good over there.” “I always wanted to play running back,’’ Hackett said. “... There was some special teams going on ... we’ve got to get out there and give them a look, I feel like I have it a realistic look.’’ Asked about his 40 time, Hackett added “let’s not talk about that.”

49ers GM John Lynch can’t imagine trading WR Deebo Samuel: ‘He’s just too good of a player’ | NFL.com

“I can’t ever imagine wanting to move on from Deebo,” Lynch told reporters Monday. “You put yourself through the exercises of even though we don’t have a first-round pick, you have to be thorough in this process and prepare for everything, and as you go through and do that. He’s just too good of a player.” Reasons for Samuel’s trade request are unclear at this stage. Speculation ranges from the wideout having an issue with his usage in the 49ers offense to perhaps contract concerns. But neither Samuel nor the Niners have laid out the exact reasons.

Packers reportedly interested in acquiring TE Darren Waller in trade with Raiders | Raiders Wire

According to a recent report from Aaron Nagler at CheeseheadTV, the Packers and Raiders have discussed a trade that would involve Darren Waller. This fire had smoke previously in a piece by the Athletic that said the Packers initially wanted “an undisclosed player” from the Raiders along with a first-round pick in exchange for Davante Adams. The Raiders resisted that proposition, but ultimately it didn’t matter because they were informed by the league that a franchise-tagged player such as Adams is not allowed to be traded for another player. According to this new report, that undisclosed player was Waller. And a deal could happen during the draft this week.

3 mid-round secondary options for Chiefs in the NFL Draft

JT Woods - Baylor Woods offers the perfect blend of free safety range and strong safety instincts to where he can cover deep while still being a notable contributor in the run game. Woods works downhill well with processing speed and experience to help set the outside well in terms of positioning. He is a high effort player who was always one of the first Baylor defenders to get to the ball, no matter the area of the field it was at. A standout at the combine with 4.36 40 speed and incredible jumps that showcase all he can do to get around and contribute on the field. Six interceptions in the 2021 season show an encouraging knack for finding the football. Woods still needs a bit of work as a tackler. Too often, he would get outmuscled or misfire in his angle and find himself out of reach to bring down the ball carrier. He can be undisciplined in coverage, working too far up and allowing for his assignment to get past him. He has the athleticism to keep up as a defender, so it will really be about fixing bad habits in his game more so than his inability to do it. Very skinny for his frame, he will likely need to add weight to contribute to his full capabilities in the NFL. Overall, he’s shown to have the processing capacity to keep refining the rougher parts of his game. He brings near-elite range on the back end, with the explosiveness, long speed and length to cover inordinate amounts of ground that could develop into being an impact playmaker in the secondary.

Trade: Patriots dealt their fifth-round pick to the Texans for their sixth- and seventh-round picks, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2022

Luka is cooking and Mahomes is LOVING it @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/93LQVtc833 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2022

