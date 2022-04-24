Let’s Argue: Chiefs should select tackle in first round

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

The Chiefs will use one of their two first-rounders on an offensive tackle.

Chiefs are going to select an offensive tackle in the first round. — Jeremy Gray (@cowboy_consult) April 19, 2022

If the Chiefs select an offensive tackle in the first round, I’m afraid of the reaction we would see on Chiefs’ Twitter — they may break the app.

When looking at the holes on this roster, the offensive line isn’t one of them. The only position along the line you could question is right tackle.

However, veteran Andrew Wylie did a nice job filling in for Lucas Niang last season.

It wouldn’t surprise me if the Chiefs took a tackle in the later rounds, but I would be absolutely stunned if they did so one in Round 1.

The Chiefs should continue to get younger by trading Chris Jones.

Chiefs should have doubled down on getting younger and traded Chris Jones this off-season as well. — Preston Farr (@Preston__Farr) April 19, 2022

OK, let’s take a deep breath and slow down here.

Now, I understand the thinking, as the Chiefs did the same thing with Tyreek Hill. Having said that, teams can’t just trade away all your best players to save money and get younger.

If you want to trade Chris Jones, who’s the second-best defensive tackle in the game, then you might as well suggest trading 32-year-old Travis Kelce.

See how that sounds?

In trading Hill, the Chiefs are tied with the most draft picks this year (12) — and they created tons of cap space. So, there’s no need to entertain the thought of trading Jones at this very moment.

The Chiefs’ secondary should be getting more attention when it comes to an early draft pick.

Chiefs secondary isn’t getting talked about enough when it comes to the draft — Just another Chiefs fan (@BigGsportsGURU) April 19, 2022

When analyzing the defensive side of the ball — outside of pass rush — the next glaring weakness is the secondary. And, to be more specific — the cornerback room.

After losing Charvarius Ward to the San Francisco 49ers, there’s a significant void to fill. The only corners that played significant snaps last year on the current roster are L’Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton. If the Chiefs don’t trade up, corners that could be available at 29 and 30 are Andrew Booth Jr. and Kaiir Elam.

The Chiefs’ pass rush is trending to be better than we think.

The Chiefs pass rush will be its most productive since 2019. — Tyler Simmons (@trsimmons58) April 19, 2022

This is a blazing hot take, considering the Chiefs have done nothing to improve their pass rush. Sure — Frank Clark is back — but Melvin Ingram is still floating around in free agency.

If you genuinely believe this to be true, you’re banking on the Chiefs getting a couple of instant impact guys in the draft. This isn’t far-fetched, but it places a lot of faith in the Chiefs’ scouting department. We shall see.