Checking in on the confidence of Chiefs fans ahead of the NFL Draft

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in NFL fans — including those of the Kansas City Chiefs. To participate in the weekly surveys, sign up here.

Are Chiefs fans confident in the direction of the team?

As it turns out, yes! According to our Reacts poll, 90% of fans are confident in the team's direction.

This percentage only stands to grow as the draft class of 2022 is revealed over the next week, and general manager Brett Veach and the team’s personnel staff potentially sign more free agents.