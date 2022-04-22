Brett Veach says Lucas Niang could be ready by the end of training camp

When Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach conducted his annual pre-draft press conference on Friday, he was asked for updates on the injuries to tight end Jody Fortson and right tackle Lucas Niang. Fortson suffered an Achilles injury in Week 6 of last season, while Niang is recovering from a torn patellar tendon he suffered in Week 17.

Veach was careful not to go too far beyond what Kansas City head trainer Rick Burkholder would find comfortable, but he did give some new information.

“Jody, I don’t have an update on — just because I haven’t gotten with Rick [Burkholder] on him.

“[On] Lucas, we did speak. I want to say about three days ago, Lucas actually flew in and got an update on his MRI. Everything was exactly where it needed to be.

“With the bigger guys, you’re always worried — especially with that injury. I’ll certainly defer to Rick — but just in general, Rick was excited about his timeline. [For] the degrees of flexion and flexibility, it was a check-plus — so that means it was where it needed to be and he was right on schedule.

“So I don’t know if Rick had mentioned this — and at a certain point, he will — [but] I think that [being ready] by the end of training camp is something that could happen. But he’s definitely on target with where he needs to be.”