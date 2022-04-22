Daniel Jeremiah suggests 4 prospects the Chiefs could select in NFL Draft

As part of getting ready for its extensive NFL Draft coverage, NFL Network provided one of its lead draft analysts, Daniel Jeremiah, to the media on Thursday.

During the session, Jeremiah was asked about the Chiefs’ first-round position of picks 29 and 30. He believes they are in a promising area in the draft.

“I actually like where they’re positioned,” said Jeremiah. “You talk to other GMs around the league, I think that’s kind of actually the target area, is kind of that late first, early second. It’s kind of the sweet spot of this draft. I know there’s been scuttlebutt about them trying to potentially move up, but I like where they’re positioned.”

A bit unlike other years, the Chiefs have several obvious needs, including EDGE, defensive back, right tackle and — after trading Tyreek Hill — wide receiver.

“In terms of areas that they could go, you think about the receiver position,” said Jeremiah. “Treylon Burks, does he get there? That would be an intriguing option. Andy Reid talked about them being a little bit bigger with what they’ve done. That would be kind of an intriguing option from that standpoint.”

Our Rocky Magaña profiled Burks on these pages on Friday morning. It remains to be seen if the Arkansas receiver is even there when the Chiefs pick.

If not, perhaps they may go with a cornerback.

“There will be some big corners to choose from,” noted Jeremiah. “The two they’ll probably be staring at — actually I would say three. Andrew Booth from Clemson. He’s coming off an injury. Had hernia surgery. Probably would be gone by now if he’d be able to stay healthy through the whole process. But that would be the first name I would keep an eye on. “Kyler Gordon from Washington would be the next, who I know he ran in the low 4.5s, but he plays so much faster than that and can really find and play the ball. That would be the second one. And then Kaiir Elam from Florida would be the third.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. connected the Chiefs to Booth earlier this month — and Kiper explained that he offers the inside-outside versatility the Chiefs and Steve Spagnuolo tend to like in their cornerbacks.

Our Kristian Gumminger profiled Gordon here and our Ron Kopp profiled Elam here.

“I think those three corners — maybe all three of them are there,” added Jeremiah. “I think there’s a good chance two of them are, and I think there’s a lot of upside with all three of those guys that would be good fits there and good picks for the Chiefs. This is a division, as you know, that’s just loaded up with this arms race in the offseason, and I don’t know if it’s possible with the quarterbacks and playmakers if you can have enough pass rushers and enough corners. “They’re in a pretty good position to be able to address that where they are right now.”

We still tend to think the Chiefs trade up, but if they don’t, one of the premier draft analysts in the business suggests they’ll be just fine.

NFL Network’s live coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off with first round Thursday, April 28, at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time. Coverage continues with Rounds 2 and 3 Friday April 29, at 6 p.m. Arrowhead Time. Coverage concludes with rounds 4 through 7 Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m. Arrowhead Time.