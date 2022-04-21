NFL announces schedule release dates for 2022

On Thursday, the NFL announced dates and times for when they will announce the 2022 NFL schedule — also known as the ol’ announcement-about-an-announcement trick that has grown in popularity in recent years.

The full schedule will be announced on:

Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time

In addition, the league said it plans to roll out certain games leading into the full announcement. Here are the dates and times to know:

As in last year’s inaugural 17-game schedule, the 17th opponent will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season, with the NFC as the home conference for the 17th game in 2022.

As a reminder, here are the Chiefs’ opponents for 2022 — one of the toughest schedules in the league:

Home games: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills.

Road games: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Once the Chiefs’ schedule is released, we will have all of its details right here at Arrowhead Pride.