Creed Humphrey named 2021’s Senior Bowl rookie of the year

Congratulations are in order for Kansas City Chiefs starting center Creed Humphrey, who, on Thursday, was named the 2021 Senior Bowl rookie of the year. The announcement was made via the Reese’s Senior Bowl’s official Twitter account.

Welcome Rookie of the Year inductee @Chiefs OL Creed Humphrey to the 2022 Senior Bowl Hall of Fame! The 2021 Senior Bowl and @OU_Football alum played in all 17 games last season for 1,184 snaps ALLOWING ONLY 1 SACK. #SBHOF2022 pic.twitter.com/NeUAO40OVc — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) April 21, 2022

The Chiefs selected Humphrey after he showed out at Senior Bowl practices in 2021, and the Chiefs — who over the years have shown to especially value these workouts — took notice. Kansas City general manager Brett Veach selected the 22-year-old with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round.

As the tweet notes, he allowed just one sack in more than 1,100 snaps for the Chiefs during 2021. While it’s fair to say he was “snubbed” by All-Pro voters, Humphrey was named to Pro Football Focus’ 2021 NFL All-Rookie Team.

“Humphrey leads all centers in both PFF grade (91.4) and PFF’s wins above replacement (WAR) metric at roughly 0.5 wins above a replacement-level center,” wrote PFF’s Ben Linsey. “That mark makes him the fifth-most valuable player overall and second-most valuable non-quarterback in the 2021 draft class.”

Humprey will be honored at The Grand Hotel Golf Club & Spa in Point Clear, Alabama on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The ceremony will include the inductions of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis and former New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame.

Creed is indeed good.