Report: Chiefs trading for top wide receiver is a ‘long shot’

The Kansas City Chiefs traded All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a very nice haul of five draft selections — but with the trade, they also created an instant need for a No. 1 wide receiver.

This had led to speculation that Kansas City might get involved in trade talks for elite wideouts such as the Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf, the Tennessee Titans’ A.J. Brown or the San Francisco 49ers’ Deebo Samuel (we discussed a potential fit for Samuel on the Chiefs on Wednesday).

All that considered, it does not seem as though the Chiefs are interested in moving for a receiver, at least right now. On Thursday, NFL Network’s Jeffri Chadiha came through with a report.

Some speculation that @Chiefs are interested in @49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel because of draft capital. A team source says a move for Samuel — or DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown or Terry McLaurin — isn’t likely. Told all those options “are probably all long shots at this point.” — Jeffri Chadiha (@jeffrichadiha) April 21, 2022

To this stage in the offseason, the Chiefs have been shrewd with their salary cap. General manager Brett Veach and his team like to maintain flexibility both now and in the future. This offseason, for example, they made tough decisions on Hill, linebacker Anthony Hitchens and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Veach is known for his aggression, but not necessarily at the cost of strapping the team now or in the future. While the Chiefs have 12 picks they could use to pay the “King’s ransom” the 49ers supposedly want for Samuel, it would require a similar contract to the one they weren’t willing to give Hill a month ago.

Veach continues to double down on his draft evaluations and selections to come. If he gets the picks right, it will be a bold-but-ideal strategy. He is scheduled to speak with the local Kansas City media on Friday.