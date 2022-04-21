Arrowheadlines: Analysts agree that the Chiefs would be an ideal team for Deebo Samuel

The latest

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 record: 12-5 The thought of Samuel in Andy Reid’s offense has to make tape-heads drool. The Chiefs have spent the offseason noticeably trying to add weapons who can win over the middle and bust the two-high schemes defenses have used to stymie Kansas City’s offense. No one works the middle and maximizes YAC better than Deebo. He’d be a menace with Patrick Mahomes’ quick-strike arm. K.C. didn’t want to make Tyreek Hill the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, but they were willing to pay him more than $20 million a year. Would that be enough to make Deebo happy? Maybe the Niners could get back their original first-round pick in the deal (No. 29 overall, which K.C. received in the Hill trade with Miami).

Kansas City Chiefs Samuel would replace Tyreek Hill as Patrick Mahomes’ top receiver. Along with Samuel, the Chiefs’ receiving corps would also include JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Chiefs, who currently have the 29th and 30th overall picks in the draft and four picks in the first two rounds, have plenty of trade capital following their trade of Hill. The Chiefs also play in the AFC, which is another reason why Kansas City would be the most likely destination should the 49ers deal Samuel.

Hardman, Thornhill, Fenton among Chiefs hoping to cash in on contract year | 41 KSHB

In other words, 2022 is a big year for Kansas City’s five remaining draft picks from the 2019 class — second-round wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (No. 56 overall) and safety Juan Thornhill (No. 63), third-round defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (No. 84), sixth-round cornerback Rashad Fenton (No. 201) and seventh-round guard Nick Allegretti (No. 216). “Money talks, so they’re all going to try their best to have their best year,” Reid said. “But within the framework of the team, you don’t want someone that’s out there just playing for themselves obviously.” The total value for Hardman’s four-year rookie deal, which runs through 2022, is roughly $7.80 million with an adjustment for the proven-performance escalator, according to Over the Cap. But he could be in line for a bump to $10 million per year beginning next season, according to Spotrac, and maybe more with a breakout season.

Von Miller has had enough of losing to the Chiefs

Von Miller, asked if he feels the Bills have a “hangover” after their loss to the Chiefs:



“We talking about hangover? I’ve been in Denver. We’re talking about 6 years." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 20, 2022

Kalabrya Haskins told the 911 dispatcher that her husband called her early April 9 and told her he was getting out of his vehicle to get gas and that he would call her back when he returned to the car. When she didn’t hear back, she called 911 and requested that dispatch check on him. Haskins, who was in Florida that weekend to train with Pittsburgh Steelers teammates, was struck and killed by a dump truck on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, close to the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport. In the 911 call, the dispatcher told Haskins’ wife that there was a report of an accident near where she said her husband got out of his car, but she couldn’t confirm if he was involved. The audio released Wednesday also included calls from witnesses who said they saw the dump truck hit a man.

“No. I’ve been around K1. He’s a competitor,” Peterson said, via USA Today. “And I feel like, no disrespect to the Arizona Cardinals, I feel like they don’t put the team in a position to be successful year after year after year. They want to sit and wait on draft picks instead of being aggressive in free agency and going and getting guys that can help you get better right now versus waiting on the future. And Kyler Murray’s not gonna sit around and wait for that.” Edmonds concurred with Peterson’s prognostication and likewise pointed to an unfulfilled desire to win. “Man, the way things are, and how people just move and get traded, I don’t think so,” Edmonds answered when asked if Murray would remain with the franchise throughout his career. “It’s a new way, bro. It’s a new era in the NFL.

We have made significant efforts to promote diversity and adopted numerous policies and programs which have produced positive change,” league commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a statement following Flores’ allegations. “However we must acknowledge that particularly with respect to head coaches the results have been unacceptable.” After pledging to an independent review of league hiring practices, the NFL announced the formation of a new Diversity Advisory Committee on March 28. The six-member group is charged with “evaluating club diversity, equity and inclusion strategies and initiatives.” “It’s not all about money,” said Reid. “It’s more about actions than money. You’ve always heard that in this business it is easy to give someone more money. And that’s a different thing to get down and show and do.” According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh joined Reid in “advocating for more progress diversifying NFL coaching” during March’s closed-door meeting.

Mecole Hardman spoke with the media this week and shared his perspective on his expanded role in the upcoming season. #APEditorsShow@pgsween | @Arrowheadphones pic.twitter.com/WYdLwDdUcK — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) April 20, 2022

