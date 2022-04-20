Chiefs take a look at a former Packers safety, eyeing a special-teams role

According to a report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, former Green Bay Packers safety Henry Black visited the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.

Black, 25, joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2020. He spent most of his first season bouncing back and forth from the team’s active roster to the practice squad — but over his two seasons with the Green Bay, he appeared in 25 games, accumulating 38 tackles (28 solo) a fumble recovery and an interception. Unfortunately, he’s also given up 377 yards (not to mention four touchdowns) on only 32 targets.

So for the Chiefs, the six-foot, 204-pound safety would profile as a special-teams player, having appeared on 55% of the Packers’ ST snaps in 2020 and 73% in 2021. With the departures of players like Armani Watts and Daniel Sorensen, the Chiefs could be looking for that kind of a veteran role player,