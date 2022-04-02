Chiefs’ offseason workout dates announced

On Friday, the NFL made its 2022 offseason workout dates official. Here is the listing for the Kansas City Chiefs:

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-26, May 31-June 2, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

The league did not announce a date for the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp, but they typically like it the weekend following the draft, which — for 2022 — would be the weekend of Saturday, May 7. All the dates are tentative and subject to change at the Chiefs' discretion.

As a reminder, each team’s program is conducted in three phases:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only. Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted. Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Football is on its way back!