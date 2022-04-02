Arrowheadlines: Kansas City named the top potential landing spot for Colin Kaepernick

The latest

Colin Kaepernick to work out for NFL scouts in hopes of 2022 comeback: Eight potential landing spots for QB | CBS Sports

1. Chiefs Why the heck not? If any team is open to adding weapons of all kinds, it’s them. Andy Reid isn’t shy about offering opportunities for comeback stories, Patrick Mahomes would likely embrace the chance to work alongside him, and Chad Henne could still stick as the more conventional pocket-passing backup. Receiver Daurice Fountain was recently spotted running routes for Kaepernick, and it’s not hard to envision Eric Bieniemy using the QB in some of Kansas City’s trick-play formations.

Cynthia Frelund 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Lions nab Kyle Hamilton at No. 2; zero QBs selected in Round 1 | NFL.com

30 - Kansas City Chiefs Kaiir Elam Florida · CB · Junior To be honest, the margin between Elam and Clemson corner Andrew Booth is razor thin. Though Booth did recently have core muscle surgery.

Cowboys free agency 2022: Dallas reportedly interested in free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu | Blogging the Boys (Dallas Cowboys SB Nation site)

The Cowboys are reportedly interested in free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu Death, taxes, and Dallas Cowboys fans longing for a legitimate safety. Tyrann Mathieu’s name has been connected to the Cowboys each time he has hit free agency mostly as something that fans are trying to will into existence. Mathieu is indeed on the open market once again this offseason and Thursday evening brought a report that Dallas is among those who are interested in him.

Numerous teams would love to sign Tyrann Mathieu, though execs I’ve spoken w/this week don’t feel he’s in a rush. The 4x All-Pro is a GREAT player w/interest from #Cowboys, #Colts, #Saints, #Broncos, #Eagles, #Ravens, #Steelers + #Cowboys (will Jerry Jones spend?) - among others. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 1, 2022

Tyrann Mathieu has been among the NFL’s more visible defensive backs for the better part of the last decade and has a tenacity about him that could surely go a long way towards inspiring any locker room that he sets foot in. He is a world champion having won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs and while the Cowboys have already brought back Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker this offseason, with no disrespect intended towards them, they are not Tyrann Mathieu.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks leapfrog Panthers, Falcons to grab QB1; Chargers move up for top pass blocker | CBS Sports

David Ojabo EDGE MICHIGAN • JR • 6’4” / 250 LBS Kansas City The Chiefs capitalize on Ojabo’s fall due to tearing his Achilles at his Pro Day. While he’s expected to miss six months, meaning he would not return until a few weeks into the upcoming season, his pass-rushing prowess alone makes him worthy of a late first-round selection.

Remembering Brock Lesnar taking a Chiefs player to Suplex City | Vikings Wire

Some of the younger readers might not remember “The Beast” taking his talents from the squared circle to the gridiron when signing with the Vikings back in 2004. He appeared in preseason games and even became a part of a famous training camp scuffle story. Nate Burleson, an 11-year NFL veteran, recalled the incident when asked to detail the “nastiest thing” he’d ever seen at training camp, when appearing on the NFL Network. CBS Sports even ran an animated video featuring the story. According to Burleson, the incident all started when a Chiefs player landed a cheap shot on quarterback Daunte Culpepper after a play. “You remember Brock Lesnar, WWE? He came out and somebody cheap-shotted Daunte Culpepper late, and Brock was like, ‘Who did it?’ The next play he went and suplexed a guy,” Burleson said. “Different type of nasty but he picked up a grown man, and after the play, it was a Royal Rumble—Minnesota and Kansas City in Mankato during training camp. That was a nasty suplex on the football field.”

Around the NFL

Miami Dolphins, Xavien Howard agree to most lucrative contract for cornerback in NFL history | ESPN

The deal is worth $50.6 million in new money and gives Howard the most guaranteed cash for a cornerback in NFL history. Howard had three years and $39 million remaining on the five-year, $75 million contract he signed in 2020 but had grown discontent with the deal entering the 2021 season. The 2016 second-round pick requested a trade in July, saying he didn’t feel “valued or respected” by the organization that drafted him. His request came during an offseason in which Miami signed cornerback Byron Jones to a five-year, $82.5 million contract, making Howard the second-highest paid cornerback on his own team.

Houston Texans sign running back Marlon Mack, source says ESPN

Mack, 26, spent his first five seasons with the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts. His best season came in 2019, when he ran for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns on 247 carries. Mack joins running backs Rex Burkhead, Royce Freeman and Scottie Phillips on the Texans’ roster. Houston kept five running backs on the 53-man roster to start the 2021 season, but the unit struggled in Tim Kelly’s offense. The Texans finished the season last in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ rushing DVOA.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Let’s Argue: The Chiefs’ offense will be better than last year

Are the Chiefs shopping Chris Jones?

Chiefs are shopping Chris Jones right now. — LoneRider (@lonerider____) March 30, 2022

Let me go ahead and say this isn’t true. Now, could this end up being the case at some point? Absolutely. But it won’t be this offseason. Just like Hill, Jones will have one year left on his contract around this time next year. His 2023 cap hit is $27 million — and he will be approaching 30 years old. Veach just showed us that he isn’t scared to part ways with a cornerstone piece if it means he can obtain picks and save cap space.

A tweet to make you think

Don’t get it twisted, it’s still Showtime ⏰ pic.twitter.com/MWRoYHRvDR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 1, 2022

