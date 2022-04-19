Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes tipped to be NFL’s first player to make a billion dollars

The latest

How Patrick Mahomes can reach such a milestone

Patrick Mahomes will be the first NFL billionaire



$503M in NFL money and several 3x business moves.



THREAD: Mahomes’ 4 Best Investments pic.twitter.com/nFrxJPwgoa — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) April 18, 2022

2022 NFL Seven-Round Mock Draft: Steelers, Falcons and Panthers land QBs after Day 1; a look at all 262 picks | CBS Sports

Round 1 -Pick 29 George Karlaftis EDGE The defense got better over the course of the season but the Chiefs need to do a better job getting after the quarterback. Karlaftis looks the part and flashed at times last season for Purdue, and if he can play with more consistency he could end up as a steal at this point in the draft process. Round 1 - Pick 30 Kyler Gordon DB Trent McDuffie, who played with Gordon at Washington, described Gordon as freakishly athletic, and that shows up consistently on tape. He can play inside or out, is physical at the catch point and is physical in run support too.

2022 NFL Draft: 1 Trade That Makes Sense for Each Team | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs: “Godfather” the Seattle Seahawks Chiefs receive: WR DK Metcalf Seahawks receive: 2022 first-round pick (No. 29 overall), 2022 first-round pick (No. 30 overall), 2022 third-round pick (No. 94 overall), 2023 fourth-round pick As reported by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the New York Jets reportedly offered the 10th overall pick in this year’s draft to the Seahawks for wide receiver DK Metcalf. Seattle general manager John Schneider told Gang Green to pound sand. It might be harder for Schneider to dismiss an offer that includes two first-round picks—especially when both picks are in this year’s draft. Yes, the Chiefs would be giving up more for Metcalf than they got for Tyreek Hill. The team has made an effort to replenish Hill’s loss with the addition of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. And Metcalf’s contract situation could leave the Chiefs in the same boat they were in with Hill. But the AFC West has gone absolutely bonkers this season. The conference as a whole is stacked. Kansas City isn’t hosting a fifth straight AFC title game by playing it safe. Besides, it’s just fun to imagine Mahomes scrambling around before heaving a 65-yard bomb that Metcalf leaps over three defenders to high-point…six times a game.

Charles Davis 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Steelers surprise with fast-rising QB | NFL.com

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from SF through MIA) Christian Watson North Dakota State · WR · Senior (RS) A willowy receiver with sub-4.4 speed, Watson helps replenish “Track Club KC” with WR Tyreek Hill now in Miami. 30. Kansas City Chiefs Boye Mafe Minnesota · Edge · Senior (RS) I am struck by his speed and athleticism. He reminds me a lot of Frank Clark. Mafe has untapped potential as an inside rusher in sub or nickel packages. I have to believe Kansas City is considering Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie here, too.

Around the NFL

Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin to skip on-field work during offseason programs amid push for new contracts, sources say | ESPN

Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that 49ers star Deebo Samuel, Titans wideout A.J. Brown and Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin are seeking new contracts and are not expected to participate in any on-field work during their respective teams’ offseason programs. The Titans and Commanders begin their offseason programs Monday, while the Niners start Tuesday. Brown does not intent to report Monday, a source told ESPN’s Turron Davenport, but McLaurin still plans to report on time for the start of Washington’s program, a source told Schefter. Samuel and Brown were second-round picks in the 2019 draft, and McLaurin was a third-round selection that year. All three players have one year remaining on their rookie contracts and are in line for new deals at a time when wide receivers are getting record deals.

Colin Kaepernick willing to play backup QB in NFL: ‘I just need that opportunity to walk through the door’ | NFL.com

In a rare sit-down interview, Kaepernick said on the I AM ATHLETE YouTube channel that he’s willing to take on a backup QB role in the NFL in order to get his foot in the door. “Yeah. I know I have to find my way back in,” Kaepernick said Monday. “So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup that’s fine, but that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.”

Malcolm Butler on surprising return to New England Patriots: ‘You never burn your bridges down’ | ESPN

“I didn’t expect to come back to New England,” Butler said after taking part in the first day of the team’s voluntary offseason program. “But one thing I learned, you never burn your bridges down. You handle situations as a man, as a grown-up. If I didn’t do that, I don’t think I would have an opportunity to come back here.” Butler signed a two-year contract worth up to $9 million on March 23, which ended his one-year retirement after he had joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. Butler said Patriots coach Bill Belichick was the catalyst for his return.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Patrick Mahomes expects “big things” from Mecole Hardman in 2022

Hardman also said that filling Hill’s very large shoes wouldn’t just be up to him. “When a generational type of player has left the team,” he noted, “somebody’s got to step up and fill the role; most of us [will] have to step up and fill that void.” While acknowledging that his new opportunity will likely be bigger in Hill’s absence, he said he doesn’t yet know exactly what that will look like. “Honestly, I don’t know,” he shrugged. “I think we’ll figure it out when we get to OTAs and training camp. We’ll see the plan the coaches have for me — and see how it goes.” But his quarterback already sees Hardman as a big part of the answer. “I think that whenever Mecole’s gotten an opportunity in this offense — even if it’s when Tyreek had to go out and he would come in and run the routes that Tyreek ran — he made plays happen,” Mahomes told reporters on Monday. “He made a lot of big plays and big moments — especially at the end of last season.” Mahomes said as far as he was concerned, Hardman needs to put aside all the talk about replacing Hill — and simply focus on being himself. “He doesn’t have to be Tyreek Hill,” insisted Mahomes. “He has to be Mecole Hardman. And I think Mecole Hardman can be a great player in this offense. He’s made a Pro Bowl already, and I think he can keep getting better and better.”

A tweet to make you think

The KC and Buffalo market shares for this will be ridiculous pic.twitter.com/FQ4dJQIVnY — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) April 18, 2022

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media