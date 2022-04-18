Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen to team up in latest edition of ‘The Match’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will participate in the sixth installment of Capital One’s “The Match,” as announced on Monday. Mahomes posted about the announcement via his official Twitter account.

The 26-year-old Mahomes will team with the 25-year-old quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen. The 20-something duo will face off against the 44-year-old quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady, and his partner, the 38-year-old quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers — creating a matchup of two “young calves” against two “old bulls,” according to Allen.

Brady also tweeted about the event.

We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/3ByQqBkIJR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

The sixth edition will mark the third time it has featured featuring NFL players — and the third time it will feature Brady, who is 0-2 in the series. Teaming with Phil Mickelson, Brady lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in May of 2020, then Bryson DeChambeau and Rodgers in July of 2021.

Mahomes has participated in the celebrity-driven American Century Championship on multiple occasions, and he launched the “15 & The Mahomies Aloha Golf Classic” last year.

TNT will broadcast Brady and Rodgers vs. Allen and Mahomes — beginning at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Wednesday, June 1.