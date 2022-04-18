Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid met with reporters on Monday as the team opened Phase One of their offseason program, which is limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation. In fact, Reid said in his opening statement that, just as in the past two seasons, Phase One meetings would be held virtually.

That didn’t stop reporters from questioning Reid about the physical status of right tackle Lucas Niang, who missed five regular-season games before being placed on injured reserve just as the postseason was getting underway. Little was known about Niang’s injury last season — and Reid didn’t add much new information.

“Lucas has done a nice job rehabbing,” Reid told reporters via Zoom. “[Head athletic trainer] Rick [Burkholder] has stayed on top of that part. I don’t want to put a date on it. We’ll just see where it goes once we get back to these next two phases [which will include limited team workouts]. We’ll see what his progress is as he goes forward.”

The head coach was more forthcoming about star defensive end Chris Jones, who struggled with a wrist injury (among others) during much of the 2021 season.

“He’s been in the whole time, here, lifting,” said Reid. “So I think he’s feeling pretty good. He’ll be ready to go.”