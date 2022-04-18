Chiefs players and coaches get back to work on Monday

While most of us outside the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice facility at the Truman Sports Complex remain focused on the NFL Draft — which begins a week from Thursday in Las Vegas — the 76 players now on the team’s 2022 roster can go back to work on Monday.

That’s the day on which 13 of the NFL’s teams will begin their voluntary offseason programs. Those with new head coaches were allowed to begin their programs two weeks ago. The Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders will also start their offseason programs on Monday.

The first phase — which will last for two weeks — is limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only. While the program is voluntary, the Chiefs are expected to have a very good turnout. The team is among those with the greatest percentage of player contracts that include workout bonuses — none greater than defensive end Frank Clark, whose new contract restructure includes a $1.25 million workout bonus that is the league’s highest.

Head coach Andy Reid (and players including quarterback Patrick Mahomes) are expected to meet with reporters on Monday. We anticipate that general manager Brett Veach will hold his pre-draft press conference later in the week.

Looking ahead... the Chiefs have said their post-draft rookie minicamp will take place May 7-9. Then there will be three weeks of OTAs: May 25-26, May 31-June 2 and June 7-10. The team’s mandatory minicamp will be held June 14-16.