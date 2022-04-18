Arrowheadlines: Reports that ‘Mahomes vs Allen V’ will take place on the golf course

The latest

Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes Match Coming: NFL World Reacts | The SPun

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen gave us a pretty incredible playoff game this past January, with the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly escaping the Buffalo Bills. Now, we’re reportedly set to get Mahomes and Allen facing off on the football field. According to a report – and a cryptic tweet from Tom Brady – Mahomes and Allen are set to square off in the next edition of “The Match.”

Expecting confirmation on the news that Josh Allen is playing in the next version of “The Match” soon. I’ve heard it’s v Mahomes on June 12.



That Brady tweet… — Jeremy White (@JeremyWGR) April 17, 2022

Last year, we saw Aaron Rodgers take on Tom Brady. It seems like this is what Brady was hinting at with his cryptic tweet on Sunday.

A Draft Do-Over for Every NFL Team Over the Past Decade | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs: RB Jonathan Taylor (2020) Here we go again with one of those danged teams that keep trading first-round picks. And for the most part, the six first-round selections the Kansas City Chiefs have made since 2012 were good ones. Tackle Eric Fisher was the No. 1 pick in an awful class in 2013, but he evolved into a decent tackle who helped the Chiefs win a Super Bowl. Edge-rusher Dee Ford and cornerback Marcus Peters were impact defenders who were traded for sizable hauls. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire hit 1,100 total yards as a rookie in 2020. Then there’s Patrick Mahomes, who appears pretty good at football. It’s a good group, with one exception. The Chiefs drafted the wrong running back two years ago. This isn’t to say Edwards-Helaire is a bad player. But if Jonathan Taylor were wearing red and gold, the Chiefs wouldn’t haven’t bothered to sign Ronald Jones in free agency. Taylor isn’t just an excellent back; he’s a game-changer. The former Wisconsin standout paced the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards last year, scored 18 times on the ground and posted eight consecutive games with 100 scrimmage yards and a rushing score. Even without Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs are a formidable offensive team. Put Taylor behind Mahomes, and they become a nightmare to defend against.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: No draft-day slide for Kayvon Thibodeaux, who lands at No. 2 overall | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 29 Treylon Burks WR Kansas City You think Patrick Mahomes might be able to work with a guy who creates yards after the catch like Burks does? I think so.

2022 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: QB Desmond Ridder goes to the Atlanta Falcons, WR Chris Olave heads to New Orleans | PFF

30. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: EDGE TRAVON WALKER, GEORGIA BULLDOGS This is an unpopular opinion, but I am not comfortable with taking Walker any earlier than the end of Round 1. The Georgia edge defender is in rare territory from a tools perspective. He clocked a 4.51-second 40-yard dash (97th percentile among edge historically), 35-inch vertical (76th), 10-foot-3 broad jump (85th), 4.32-second short shuttle (70th) and 6.89-second three-cone (93rd). He also has long arms that measure in at 35.5 inches. But, from a technical standpoint, Walker is a risky bet. His pass-rush move arsenal is non-existent, with little to no natural feel. The 6-foot-5, 272-pounder relied on his length with the bull rush and long arm, but it still wasn’t effective against college tackles, even with that advantage. Despite playing for a historically good defense in 2021, the Georgia product still produced just a 66.1 pass-rush grade and an 11.2% win rate in his three years in Athens. His lack of development while playing for an A-list program is a major concern. And while there’s no denying what he can develop into with further top-notch coaching, it’s likely going to be multiple years before Walker can fully maximize his physical gifts, if at all. A contender like Kansas City can take on this risk.

Baker Mayfield rumors: Panthers have interest in acquiring former first-overall draft pick, per report | CBS Sports

The Panthers are reportedly interested in potentially making a trade with the Browns to acquire the former first-overall pick, per The Athletic, but it doesn’t appear he’s the only quarterback they’re eyeing; although the last point could easily be viewed as the Panthers attempting to gain some sort of leverage in potential negotiations. Still wildly unsettled at the position, the Panthers failed to woo Watson themselves in what became an NFC South showdown with the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints to acquire him, and with Sam Darnold presumably being their QB1 for 2022 — barring any plans on drafting a QB in the first round in Las Vegas. Currently, their only other option is P.J. Walker, but if head coach Matt Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer were even remotely interested in those two leading the charge in 2022, they wouldn’t have gone all-in on trying to land Watson.

Two arrested in homicide involving Dallas Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph | ESPN

A day after Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph met with Dallas police, two arrests have been made in the death of Cameron Ray on March 18. On Saturday, police announced the arrests of Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with the homicide. Joseph’s attorney, Barry Sorrels, said Friday that Joseph was a passenger in a vehicle from which gunshots were fired that killed a man last month, but he was not the shooter.

Let’s Argue: Clyde Edwards-Helaire is going to the Pro Bowl

Trade both first-round picks and build the defense. I agree with second half of this tweet. After losing Tyrann Mathieu, Charvarius Ward, Anthony Hitchens and potentially Melvin Ingram, the Chiefs have plenty of holes to fill on the defensive side of the ball. On the bright side, Kansas City is tied with the most draft picks (12) with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, I’m totally against trading both first-round picks. One of them? Sure. But the Chiefs need a first-rounder this year.

If the league allows the Chiefs to draft Jameson Williams after trading away Tyreek Hill it deserves to be blowtorched by Patrick Mahomes for the next few years. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) April 15, 2022

