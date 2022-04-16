Around the AFC West: Mocking the division

Let’s take a trip around the AFC West to see what the Kansas City Chiefs’ rivals are up to as we inch closer to the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Broncos' needs are edge rusher, cornerback, linebacker, safety, offensive tackle, running back, tight end, interior defensive lineman, interior offensive lineman and wide receiver.

With eight picks in the draft, they should be able to address each of their needs.

The Broncos’ first selection comes in the second round at pick 64. They could go for the best available in the second round, but focusing on the help on the edge or linebacker would be the best move here. Either Kentucky EDGE Josh Paschal or Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma would make sense for Denver.

Defense is still a significant need for the Broncos, especially with how loaded the offensive weapons are in the division. The Broncos address it early with their first selection, so they can get a second tight end — another need after trading Noah Fant to the Seahawks.

Full team mock draft

Second Round Pick 64: Josh Pascal, EDGE, Kentucky

Third Round Pick 75: Cade Otton, TE, Washington

Third Round Pick 96: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

Fourth Round Pick 115: Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

Fourth Round Pick 116: Cordell Volson, OT, North Dakota State

Fifth Round Pick 145: Zamir White, RB, Georgia,

Sixth Round Pick 206: Tariq Carpenter, S, Georgia Tech

Seventh Round Pick 232: Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami

One-liner: Tight end Kyle Rudolph worked out with the Broncos.

The Raiders' needs for this upcoming draft are interior defensive lineman, interior offensive lineman, cornerback, offensive tackle, edge rusher, linebacker, wide receiver, quarterback, tight end and safety.

The easy assessment would be to re-work the offensive line to help better protect Derek Carr.

With their first selection at pick 86 in the third round, most of the best offensive tackles and interior linemen would be picked through. LSU lineman Ed Ingram or Washington State tackle Abraham Lucas would make sense here.

Full team mock draft

Third Round Pick 86: Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU

Fourth Round Pick 126: Jermayne Lole, IDL, Arizona State

Fifth Round Pick 164: Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas

Fifth Round Pick 165: Danny Gray, WR, SMU

Seventh Round Pick 227: Joshua Ross, LB, Michigan

One-liner: The Raiders gave Derek Carr a new contract.

The Chargers' needs for this upcoming draft are offensive tackle, interior defensive line, linebacker, edge rusher, cornerback, tight end, wide receiver, interior offensive line, safety and running back.

say less, khalil pic.twitter.com/1pvw0zqUMp — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 14, 2022

They’re not necessarily in the same boat as the Raiders, but the Chargers need to focus on their offensive line this draft. LA is the only other team in the division (besides the Chiefs) with a first-round pick.

Their first selection is pick No. 17, and they should go after either Trevor Penning, an offensive tackle from Northern Iowa, or Jordan Davis, a defensive lineman from Georgia. Either one of these selections would work for the Chargers, but if Penning is there, they should definitely consider taking him.

Full team mock draft

First Round Pick 17: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Third Round Pick 79: Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

Fourth Round Pick 123: Isaiah Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

Fifth Round Pick 160: Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Sixth Round Pick 195: Thomas Booker, IDL, Stanford

Sixth Round Pick 214: Trequan Thorton, WR, Baylor

Seventh Round Pick 236: Brock Hoffman, IOL, Virginia Tech

Seventh Round Pick 254: Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss

Seventh Round Pick 255: Neil Farrell Jr., IDL, LSU

One-liners