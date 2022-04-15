Let’s Argue: Clyde Edwards-Helaire is going to the Pro Bowl

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is making the Pro Bowl.

CEH will be a ProBowl RB this season — Anthony D Hatton (@AnthonyDHatton2) April 13, 2022

This is definitely a hot take, especially when you consider Edwards-Helaire may not even be the best running back on his own team.

The Chiefs just signed Ronald Jones — and Derrick Gore is still on the roster. Edwards-Helaire looked good when he returned from injury, but when it comes to making the Pro Bowl, health is a significant factor.

In Edward-Helaire’s first two seasons, he has missed 10 games.

Also, look at the backs Edwards-Helaire would have to beat out in the AFC. He would have to be better than the likes of Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Nick Chubb, Joe Mixon and others.

Trade both first-round picks and build the defense.

We needs to trade both 1st round pick move back to get more picks and build a def with those picks — Joe Schmidt (@JoeSchmidt51) April 12, 2022

I agree with second half of this tweet. After losing Tyrann Mathieu, Charvarius Ward, Anthony Hitchens and potentially Melvin Ingram, the Chiefs have plenty of holes to fill on the defensive side of the ball.

On the bright side, Kansas City is tied with the most draft picks (12) with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, I’m totally against trading both first-round picks.

One of them? Sure. But the Chiefs need a first-rounder this year.

Patrick Mahomes is the worst starting quarterback in his division.

Mahomes is the 4th best QB in the AFC west — Bringback45 (@Kelso1965) April 12, 2022

Okay, I’m not going to spend too much time on this one. This smells like a troll job, but just in case it’s not, let’s break it down.

Patrick Mahomes is only 26 years old, and he’s already a former Super Bowl MVP, regular-season MVP, a four-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro.

We’re done here.

Terrell Owens makes the difference in the AFC title game.

We would have won the Superbowl last year with TO instead of Josh Gordon — Peter Brown (@pabrown20) April 13, 2022

In case you missed it, Terrell Owens was on the “Pat McAfee Show” a little over a week ago. During the segment, Owens said something that raised fans’ eyebrows in Chiefs Kingdom.

Obviously, Owens played for Andy Reid in Philadelphia, but even at 48 years old, he believes he could’ve helped the Chiefs this past season.

“You look at the last game that they played… they’re in the red zone, just as I had mentioned. Third down, red-zone situation — Patrick Mahomes, he couldn’t find anybody in the red zone. You insert me into that offense, that’s where I just said I would be valuable. You had Tyreek Hill, you got Travis Kelce. You put me on the other side of that formation. Somebody has to commit to one side or the other because at the end of the day, I’m going to get open.”

I love Owens’ confidence, but the man is 48 and he hasn’t played in the NFL in over a decade.