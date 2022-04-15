More than half of Chiefs fans like Patrick Mahomes to win 2022’s MVP award

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in NFL fans — including those of the Kansas City Chiefs. To participate in the weekly surveys, sign up here.

The NFL Draft

Later this month, the Chiefs will enter the NFL Draft with a league-leading 12 picks. They have two first-rounders, two second-rounders, two third-rounders, two fourth-rounders and four seventh-rounders. As the opening night of the draft nears, the Chiefs still have several needs to fill — namely at EDGE, wide receiver and defensive back.

General manager Brett Veach has shown a willingness to trade up to go get the player of his choosing in previous drafts — and now, he has more pick ammunition than ever. So how many of the 12 picks will the Chiefs make?

A third of the Chiefs’ fan base believes they will make eight selections (34%).

Mahomes vs. the field

It is too early to talk about 2022’s NFL MVP. Or is it?

We fired up an easy question for Chiefs fans this week: who do you like better to win the top award — Patrick Mahomes, or the field?

More than half the fan base (59%) tends to think Mahomes will be out for blood this season, winning his first MVP since his first season as the Chiefs’ starter (2018).