Report: Stephon Gilmore signs with the Colts

In late March, the Kansas City Chiefs were tied to 2019’s defensive player of the year, cornerback Stephon Gilmore. But he won’t be coming to Kansas City, as first reported by CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson. Gilmore signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Chiefs being tied to the 31-year-old, former first-rounder indicates they still have plans to upgrade their cornerback room — which, at this writing, consists of a top three of L’Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton and Deandre Baker. Dicaprio Bootle, Luq Barcoo and Brandin Dandridge round out the room.

Once it became known that the Chiefs were out on trading for New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry due to a cap hit of more than $13 million, Gilmore seemed like the best option for Kansas City — the idea being that perhaps the Chiefs and Gilmore could reach an agreement that worked for both parties.

But with Gilmore signing the two-year deal worth $14 million guaranteed, it’s likely the Chiefs weren’t willing to go that far. While Gilmore was the defensive player of the year for the 2019 season, he has missed 15 regular-season games since then due to injury.

Anderson added that the Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills were also interested, but did not mention the Chiefs. Kansas City will have to look elsewhere to provide their cornerback room with a much-needed veteran talent boost.