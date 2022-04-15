Arrowheadlines: Michael Irvin believes that Tyreek Hill may regret leaving Patrick Mahomes

The latest

In 1995, Irvin signed what was then a gigantic NFL contract, five years totaling $15 million. The now-56-year-old remembers Drew Pearson, a Cowboys wideout from 1973 through 1983, exclaiming how much money it was, and responding that “I’m going to be saying that about other guys as we move forward and this league continues to grow.” Irvin marveled how Adams and Hill had potential opportunities to take big-money deals in Green Bay and Kansas City but opted to go elsewhere, leaving behind “those quarterbacks.” “You left Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes — I don’t know if I could’ve ever left Troy Aikman,” Irvin said — and you could hear him shaking his head through the phone. “I don’t think I could’ve done that.” When asked whether or not the dynamics of living in Las Vegas or Miami may have factored into the receivers’ decisions, Irvin didn’t believe that should be a logical factor. “You can still go live there in your house in the offseason, but I’m not leaving those quarterbacks,” he said. “Let’s see how this plays out. You’re making $30 million and you can have houses in two places. I think the most important thing is taking care of what’s on the football field.

Kansas City Chiefs Miller: Will general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid use picks Nos. 29 and 30 or is a trade possible? A trade does seem more likely than not. The Chiefs also have two picks in each of the second, third and fourth rounds. They can easily move for a player or players they like and Veach likes to deal. He traded the Chiefs’ first-round pick in two of the past three years and has traded up in the second round a couple of times since his first draft as GM in 2018. — Adam Teicher

29 - Kansas City Chiefs Skyy Moore Western Michigan · WR · Junior Oh my gosh, you guys lost a great receiver: Byron Pringle. Tyreek Hill is also gone, so you need to draft some wideouts for sure. Yes, I know you got JuJu Smith-Schuster, but you still need some more folks. I’m a huge fan of Moore. Our own Lance Zierlein compared him to Keyshawn Johnson. Wait, that’s KeeSean Johnson. Come on, Lance. He’s kind of a Golden Tate-like receiver. The Chiefs should totally get in on this.

Kansas City Chiefs Needs: cornerback, wide receiver, edge rusher The Chiefs are still among the best teams in football, but are now glaringly thin at a few critical positions. Their personnel team has done a remarkable job of patching up their offensive line on short notice and are now unfairly expected to do the same at both the cornerback and edge spots. One still has to wonder why Tyrann Mathieu was let go, given how much he can offer the cornerback and linebacker positions as well as the safety spot. The Chiefs find themselves in an interesting spot at the edge position. It’s curious that they haven’t translated to more of a simulated pressure type of defense in order to maximize the interior rushing they do have, versus blitzing at least once a series. Either way, edge rusher remains an elusive unicorn for the Chiefs, who are not going to draft high enough any time soon to secure one we’ll write fawningly over on draft weekend.

Cowherd went on to say that the Bills quarterback is the most talented quarterback in the NFL, not the 2018 AP Offensive Player of the Year: “I think Josh Allen’s the most talented quarterback in football, not Patrick Mahomes. But his edges have been jagged. I thought this year, take out the nor’easter game, maybe a Jags game. I thought he softened his edges. So, I kind of feel like I know what he’s getting. And he’s probably my favorite bet.”

The Cardinals have yet to make a contract offer to Murray, whose agent, Erik Burkhardt, informed the team weeks ago he was pulling his opening proposal off the table, Pelissero added. It’s been a drama-filled offseason for Murray and the Cards, beginning after the Pro Bowl when Murray scrubbed his social media of Cardinals photos. The team replied in kind before the sides later reconciled, hoping to move forward. Murray noted last month he wasn’t worried about his future as a Cardinal. Since, however, there have apparently been no strides made toward a new deal, with Murray set to make around $5.5 million in the fourth year of his rookie contract. The 24-year-old two-time Pro Bowler got off to a hot start in 2021, looking like an MVP candidate before injuries struck, forcing the QB to miss three games. Murray and the Cards struggled down the stretch, backing into the postseason and getting blown out in the Super Wild Card Round by the eventual Super Bowl champion L.A. Rams.

Due to the unique nature of Brady’s decision to return 40 days after he first announced his retirement in late January — and less than 24 hours after the auction closed, no less — no money was exchanged, so the agreement was simply nullified, according to a source familiar with the negotiations. “We wanted to do the right thing here,” said Mike Heffner, president and partner at Lelands, adding that while the original buyer has pulled out, the ball’s consigner still plans to sell it privately through Lelands. “It’s the most unique situation that we’ll probably ever encounter in our lifetimes — at least when it comes to sports memorabilia. We’re still not to the end of the book yet; we’ve written a chapter.”

