Report: Packers hosting former Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins on visit

The Green Bay Packers are hosting former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins on a visit on Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Watkins, 28, spent three seasons with the Chiefs before spending last season as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. As a Chief from 2018-20, he recorded 129 catches for 1,613 yards and eight touchdowns (34 regular-season games). He was the team’s most productive receiver during the 2018 and 2019 playoff runs.

In the 2019 AFC title game against the Tennesee Titans, Watkins had seven catches for 114 yards and a 60-yard touchdown to all but seal it, and in Super Bowl LIV, his 38-yard catch over San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman set up the go-ahead score.

In 2020, Watkins missed the Chiefs’ first two playoff games with a calf injury — and he played only 23 snaps in Super Bowl LV, in which he made one catch for 13 yards. He was limited to 10 regular-season games as he dealt with calf and hamstring injuries. Hamstring issues continued to limit Watkins as a Raven in 2021. In just 13 appearances, Watkins had 27 catches for 394 yards and a touchdown.

Watkins is an intriguing player for the Packers, who traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and lost Marquez Valdez-Scantling to the Chiefs in free agency. When healthy and on the field, Watkins can be an impactful player for any team, but his history has dictated he is likely to miss at least a few games.