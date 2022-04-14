Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes’ contract continues to be an outlier

The latest

Allen signed a six-year extension with the Bills in August that includes $150 million guaranteed and can be worth up to $258 million. The guaranteed money ranks third among all quarterbacks, behind Watson ($230.0 million) and Aaron Rodgers ($150.7 million), per Over the Cap. Ravens general owner Steve Bisciotti acknowledged the Browns’ decision to fully guarantee Watson’s five-year, $230 million contract is going to “make negotiations harder with others.” Prior to Watson’s pact with Cleveland, the largest fully guaranteed deal for a quarterback was Kirk Cousins’ three-year, $84 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. Patrick Mahomes has the largest total contract in the NFL at $450 million over 10 years, but his deal is an outlier because most quarterbacks don’t want to commit for that long because it can limit their negotiating leverage. Mahomes and Allen are currently the only quarterbacks signed past the 2026 campaign.

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0: Panthers pass on QB; Chiefs trade up for WR help | NFL.com

23 - Kansas City Chiefs Chris Olave Ohio State · WR · Senior PROJECTED TRADE WITH ARIZONA CARDINALS You didn’t think GM Brett Veach was going to just sit and wait at the back of the draft with all that capital (12 total picks, including Nos. 29 and 30 and six within the first 103), did you?

4 reasons Tyrann Mathieu should chose the Rams over his other suitors | Turf Show Times (LA Rams’ SB Nation site)

Legitimate chance at another Super Bowl ring With all due respect, the Eagles, Steelers, and Saints are not likely to win their division, much less compete for a Super Bowl title at this point. Of course, each of those teams could still improve their chances by adding to their roster through free agency, the NFL draft, or even an unexpected trade. Meanwhile the reigning Super Bowl champions are primed for another run at the Lombardi trophy as one of the best teams in the league. Playing on a loaded defense with Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Greg Gaines, Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner doesn’t hurt either.

Enrollment for Chiefs Fit at the Country Club Plaza Now Open | The Mothership

Fitness enthusiasts will have access to nearly 40,000 square feet of state-of-the-art fitness and recovery equipment at Chiefs Fit - Plaza. The well-appointed, amenity-filled, multi-level facility will feature a strength area with Chiefs-branded free weights and machines, as well as a full floor of cardio equipment. The facility will also offer the latest in recovery amenities, including cryotherapy treatment, hydromassage, compression therapy systems, spray tan booths, full-amenity locker rooms, as well as red light and infrared therapy. In addition, boutique-style group fitness classes, including HIIT (high-intensity interval training), strength, yoga, Pilates, stretching, dance and turf training camp classes, as well as personal training services, are also being offered. The facility will feature a retail shop with Chiefs Fit-branded apparel. Chiefs Fit boasts unique rooftop terrace features on top of the Jack Henry building, with a turf training area, functional fitness equipment and a member lounge adding an additional 7,500 square feet of premium space to the facility. The building’s parking garage will include dedicated parking for gym members.

One-time Chiefs TE Anthony Becht named XFL head coach | Chiefs Wire

Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson appeared on “The Get Up” on ESPN on Wednesday to reveal the eight head coaches for the third relaunch of the XFL. One of those head coaches, Anthony Becht, played one season in Kansas City at the end of his NFL career. A former first-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 2000, Becht spent 11 seasons in the NFL playing tight end. He also made stops in Tampa Bay, St. Louis and Arizona before he’d play with the Chiefs. Becht’s lone season with Kansas City in 2011 was a tumultuous one. He found himself released and re-signed multiple times throughout the season. He’s best known for catching two passes for 20 yards in the Chiefs’ upset win against the undefeated Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Derek Carr signing extension with Raiders: Pro Bowl QB agrees to terms on three-year deal through 2025 | CBS Sports

The new deal secures Carr through the 2025 season. Given the slew of QB moves this offseason alone, Carr now continues his stance as the longest-tenured quarterback in the AFC, and his new deal will, in totality, combine with his current one to offer a max value of $141.3 million over the next four seasons — $100 million of it due over the next three years. The news comes not long after the Raiders made the blockbuster move to acquire All-Pro wideout Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers via trade, then awarding him a massive new deal of his own that ties him to Carr for the foreseeable future. With two of the most important positions in football now locked in, the Raiders are ready to build on the late-season success they found in 2021, but this time with high-profile names leading the charge alongside Carr.

Free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore visits Colts | NFL.com

He might have a fit in Indianapolis. Gilmore visited the Colts on Wednesday, according to the league’s transaction wire. Gilmore is two years removed from earning NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors after a six-interception season in 2019, but he packed his bags for Charlotte in 2021 after being traded by the Patriots. Gilmore began the 2021 season on the physically unable to perform list due to a quad injury that had ended his 2020 season, and New England sent him to Carolina in early October. Gilmore played eight games for the Panthers, recording two interceptions and two passes defensed.

Baker Mayfield said he feels ‘disrespected’ by Cleveland Browns | ESPN

Baker Mayfield says he feels “disrespected” by the Cleveland Browns after they traded for Deshaun Watson last month, effectively ending Mayfield’s tenure after four seasons as the team’s starting quarterback. “One hundred percent,” Mayfield said on the “YNK” podcast released Wednesday. “I was told one thing and they completely did another.” Mayfield covered a range of topics on the podcast, including where he might play next. Though Mayfield remains on the Browns’ roster, the team is actively looking to trade him. Mayfield said the Seattle Seahawks, who traded away star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, were “probably the most likely option” for him.

In two-round mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the Chiefs go defense first

True to his word, Kiper then has the Chiefs take two receivers in the second round. 50. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan Happy now, Chiefs fans? Here’s a speedy 5-foot-10 wide receiver who will look just a little similar to Tyreek Hill. I’ve called Moore the most underrated player in this class. I love what he does after the catch — he forced 30 missed tackles last season, which ranked second in FBS among receivers — and he doesn’t drop passes. He has huge hands. He’s not going to be a straight replacement for Hill, but he’ll contribute as a rookie. 62. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama How about one more wideout for the Chiefs? Tolbert had 2,559 receiving yards over the past two seasons. At 6-foot-1 and 194 pounds, he has the ability to run every route, and coach Andy Reid can scheme him open around the formation. This lets Kansas City try to replace Tyreek Hill with two wideouts (I also gave it Skyy Moore earlier in the round), both of whom will need some time to adjust to the NFL. Takeaway The last we heard from Kiper on March 22 — in a mock published before news of the Tyreek Hill trade came out — he also had the Chiefs take Karlaftis with the 30th pick. His mock draft from three weeks before had sent Minnesota edge rusher Boye Mafe to Kansas City — and back in January, he had the Chiefs select San Diego State defensive end Cameron Thomas at 30. So unlike many other analysts, Kiper has long ago been on board with the apparent majority of Chiefs fans who want a pass rusher taken in the first round. So here, he stays in that corner — and uses the other first-round pick for a defensive back. Then in the second round, he dives into the deep wideout class — not once, but twice.

most expensive QB rooms next year:



1. TEN - $40.5, led by Ryan Tannehill

2. KC - $39.9M, led by Patrick Mahomes

3. SF - $36.7M, led by Jimmy Garoppolo

4. DET - $35.1M, led by Jared Goff



pretty wild — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 13, 2022

