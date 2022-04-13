WATCH: Patrick Mahomes posts workout video featuring Chiefs teammates

April 12, 2022
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at it again with another workout video posted to his social media accounts on Tuesday evening. The last time the quarterback posted a video was about this time last week.
The first few seconds of the new video features his well-known trainer, TeamAPEC’s Bobby Stroupe, followed by some cardio and agility workouts with Chiefs backup quarterback Shane Buechele.
The video continues with a throwing session featuring several of Mahomes’ Chiefs’ teammates (in order of appearance): tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, wide receiver Cornell Powell, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, wide receiver Mecole Hardman and running back Ronald Jones.
Well before the Chiefs’ offseason program begins on May 25, Mahomes is building rapport with the members of the new-look offense.
