Arrowheadlines: A stat that shows how ridiculous Travis Kelce is

CHRIS OLAVE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS It’s impossible to truly replace the speed that Tyreek Hill brought to the Chiefs’ offense, but Olave will make things much easier for Patrick Mahomes. The former Buckeyes star is a buttery-smooth lid-lifter on offense who will complement JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling well in Kansas City’s new-look offense.

2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Packers double down to help Aaron Rodgers, Chiefs ignore wideout | CBS Sports

Andrew Booth Jr. CB Kansas City The Chiefs need WR help but not as much as people generally think. I’d bet they draft one with these picks but will potentially let the draft come to them.

Travis Kelce Leads An Impressive List Of Pass-Catchers | The Cold Wire

Most receiving yards since 2016



Travis Kelce 7,269

Davante Adams 7,192

Julio Jones 7,129

DeAndre Hopkins 7,048

Mike Evans 7,044



How is a tight end at the top of this list!??! pic.twitter.com/JM0m37gXxZ — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) April 11, 2022

The tweet above shows that Kelce has the most receiving yards (7,269) since 2016. That year also marked his first 1,000-yard receiving season (1,125) with four touchdowns. He tops a list that features elite receivers Davante Adams (7,192), Julio Jones (7,129), DeAndre Hopkins (7,048), and Mike Evans (7,044). Since then, Kelce’s lowest output was 1,038 yards in 2017, but he had eight touchdowns. What’s more impressive is that he has averaged double-digit yards per reception throughout his career.

Young Chiefs fan in AZ raises $500 for 15 And The Mahomies | 41 KSHB

As part of a Black History Month project at school, Luke completed a research project about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He learned about Mahomes’ charity, 15 And The Mahomies, and told his teacher about it. “He said, ‘When I grow up, I think I would like to do a charity,’” Sophia Limjoco, Luke’s teacher, said. “And I said, ‘You don’t have to be an adult. You can do that right now.’” Luke got right to work and recorded a commercial with the rest of his classmates. In it, they talked about the work done by 15 And The Mahomies and asked students and teachers to collect pennies for a donation. The pennies came pouring in, Luke’s class got busy counting them, and his mom watched him learn another important lesson. “It definitely has shown him that one person can make a difference,” Lindsey Possehl said. “You don’t need to be, he says it in the commercial, you don’t need to be famous and make a lot of money to do and make a difference.” In the end, between pennies and some donations from grownups, Luke ended up with a $500 check to send to 15 And The Mahomies. Executive Director Marques Fitch said every one of those pennies is greatly appreciated.

The best seasons by a skill-position player for every NFL team | YardBarker

Kansas City Chiefs: Priest Holmes, 2002 From Travis Kelce and Tony Gonzalez to Jamaal Charles’ yards-per-carry madness, the Chiefs have some choices. Nothing came together quite like it did when Holmes was humming in the early 2000s. Running behind an O-line that rivaled Emmitt Smith’s best Cowboys quintets, Holmes delivered one of the best mid-career breakouts in modern NFL history. After leading the NFL in rushing in his first Chiefs season, Holmes paced the league with 2,287 scrimmage yards and 24 TDs. He did this despite missing the Chiefs’ final two games, giving this a slight nod over Holmes’ then-record 27-touchdown 2003 season.

Around the NFL

Congress tells Federal Trade Commission in letter Commanders may have broken financial laws | NFL.com

In the letter, the committee outlined through the testimony of former employees and access to emails and documents a pattern of alleged financial impropriety by owner Dan Snyder and team executives. At one point in 2016, the committee said the team may have retained up to $5 million from 2,000 season-ticket holders while also potentially concealing sharable revenue from the league. One former employee testified before Congress saying the team had two separate financial books — one with underreported ticket revenue that went to the NFL — and the full, complete picture. According to testimony, Snyder was aware of the numbers shared with the league while also being privy to the actual data.

Free-agent QB Cam Newton under fire for comments about women who ‘don’t know when to be quiet’ | ESPN

The 32-year-old free-agent quarterback, in the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast released Monday, complained about women who “can’t cook’’ and “don’t know when to be quiet.’’ “Now a woman, for me, is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right?’’ Newton said on the podcast. “And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of like, ‘I’m a boss b----, I’m this, I’m that.’ “No, baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.” In 2017, as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, Newton responded about how “funny’’ it was hearing a female reporter ask a question about a receiver running routes. “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes,” he said in response to a question from then-Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue. “It’s funny.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs Draft Profile: Jahan Dotson gets open and shows off reliable hands

A tweet to make you think

The Chiefs have six picks in the first three rounds of this year's draft - the most of any team in the NFL (No. 29, 30, 50, 62, 94 and 103).



KC hasn't picked 6+ players in the top 105 since 2008, and before that, 1981. Huge opportunity coming up in a few weeks! — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) April 12, 2022

