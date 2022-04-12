L’Jarius Sneed shares brief comments on Tyreek Hill trade, improving AFC West

As the NFL Draft draws nearer, one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ mid-round success stories — 2020 fourth-round cornerback L’Jarius Sneed — recently joined NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” Sneed joined the show from Dallas, Texas, where he is spending time this offseason.

Among a few other topics, the panel asked about the Chiefs’ most significant move this offseason: trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks.

“That Tyreek-and-Patrick Mahomes connection was kind of special,” acknowledged Sneed. “But as he left, I know Andy Reid got something up his sleeve. I know that Patrick Mahomes and the guys they bring in are going to get together and build the empire they left off of.”

That has already been happening, as Mahomes was spotted throwing to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in early April. The new-look offense will need to be on point in a suddenly-improving AFC West, as will Sneed’s defense.

Sneed was asked specifically about now having to play a division that now includes Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

“[Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo] — the mentality that he has, it ain’t going to change nothing but much,” said Sneed. “They can keep building and [we’re going to] keep doing what we doing on our end, just handle our business. We’re not worried about the other side.”

A man of few words, Sneed has the right mentality as the Chiefs prepare for a tough road — one that some believe to be the most challenging of 2022.