Arrowheadlines: New mock sees Chiefs ‘load up’ on wide receivers

2022 Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Kenny Pickett falls; Packers, Chiefs load up on WRs | CBS Sports

Jahan Dotson WR Kansas City We like Dotson in the second round but the Chiefs aren’t on the clock again until pick No. 50. Dotson only weighed in at 178 at the combine but he is a YAC machine who feels like he’ll fit right into Andy Reid’s offense.

Tony Gonzalez’s third act — From HOF tight end to analyst to aspiring actor | ESPN

A Hall of Fame tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons before retiring in 2013, Gonzalez had been a broadcaster for CBS and Fox. But it is here, in acting classes and auditions, where Gonzalez found his post-football passion. Honest-to-god, put-in-the-work, take-the-rejection acting has turned into the third act for Gonzalez. After three years of auditions and not getting any roles, Gonzalez landed the part of Desmond Porter in the Spectrum Network original series “Long Slow Exhale,” which debuted April 4.

L’Jarius Sneed doesn’t sound worried about Tyreek trade or AFC West | Arrowhead Addict

“That Tyreek and Patrick Mahomes connection was kind of special, but as you know, Andy Reid’s got something up his sleeves. I know Patrick Mahomes and the guy that they bring in is gonna get together and build the empire…,” said Sneed when asked about his thoughts on the deal with Miami. Even when pressed about the AFC West improvements, Sneed was still all smiles. He said, “Coach Spags, with the mentality he has, it ain’t gonna change nothing much. They can keep building and keep going. We’re gonna keep doing what we do on our end. Just handle our business. We’re not worried about the other side though.”

Former Chiefs WR Samie Parker joins Rice football staff | Chiefs Wire

After spending time as a recruiting assistant at Washington State University in 2021, former Chiefs WR Samie Parker is set to join the Rice University coaching staff as an offensive quality control coach. Parker announced the new job on Twitter on Friday, April 8. A fourth-round pick out of Oregon in the 2004 NFL draft, Parker was a member of the Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. He started 31 games for the Chiefs, catching passes from Trent Green, Damon Huard and Brodie Croyle during his career. In those four seasons, Parker caught 110 passes of 180 targets for over 1,500 yards and seven touchdowns. After his time in Kansas City ended, Parker bounced around with four different teams in 2008. After failing to catch on with the Raiders in 2009, Parker shifted focus from the NFL and started playing Arena Football. His last ride as a player came in 2012 with the Toronto Argonauts.

Remember when Washington traded 2 3rd-round choices in 2001? | Washington Wire

To launch the new year (2001), owner Daniel Snyder had a big announcement for January 3. Sure enough, Washington had traded two third-round choices to the Kansas City Chiefs. Whom did Washington get in return? 57-year-old new head coach, Marty Schottenheimer. After leading the Cleveland Browns to consecutive AFC Championship game losses in the 1986 and ’87 seasons, Schottenheimer coached the Chiefs (1989-1998), leading the Chiefs to the AFC Playoffs 7 times and the AFC Championship Game once (1993). His last season as head coach of the Chiefs was 1998 when he resigned after going 7-9 (his only losing season in KC).

Top 5 things Broncos Country can look forward to this season | Mile High Report (Denver Broncos SB Nation Site)

Beating the Chiefs The Denver Broncos are going to beat the Chiefs this year. Yes. I said it. While Patrick Mahomes may have been the AFC West darling. there’s a new stud in town, and his family isn’t annoying as hell. Playoffs The thing about bringing in a quarterback like Russell Wilson is that this 6-11 and 7-10 crapola is over. For the first time in a long time, there are expectations for the Denver Broncos. Simply showing up, as was the case over the last few-too-many years, just won’t cut it. The Broncos are going to the playoffs this year.

XFL announces partnership with NFL Alumni Academy to scout, train potential players for XFL’s 2023 season | ESPN

The academy, founded in 2020 and run by former NFL coaches and players, operates on the grounds of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio, during the NFL season. It is one of several groups that provides training and conditioning work to unemployed players, creating a pool for NFL teams who need injury replacements or otherwise are seeking to address depth on their rosters. At a time when the USFL has also entered a crowded spring football landscape, the XFL’s deal with the NFL Alumni Academy is exclusive, the league said. The XFL will collaborate on scouting and training resources, and all players who participate in the academy this season will receive an opt-in contract to join the XFL in 2023. The USFL is set to begin its inaugural season Saturday with approximately 350 players on its eight team rosters. In a statement, XFL president Russ Brandon called the agreement a “monumental partnership not only for the XFL, but for the entire football ecosystem.” The goal of the partnership, the league said, is to “expand player cycles,” servicing both the NFL in the fall and the XFL in the spring.

Ohio State Buckeyes to honor legacy of late quarterback Dwayne Haskins at spring game | ESPN

Haskins played for Ohio State from 2016 to 2018, becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist in his final season while setting Big Ten records for passing yards (4,831), touchdown passes (50) and total offensive yards (4,939). He then became the first Ohio State quarterback drafted in the first round of the NFL draft since 1982. “He was 11 years old, walking through this facility and said that, ‘This is what I’m going to do,’ and then did it,” said Day, who served as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and interim head coach during Haskins’ final two seasons with the program. “That’s the legacy he’s going to leave behind: You can set a dream and goal and achieve it, and then broke a lot of records that year in 2018. He set a dream and he chased it and he did it.”

Packers CEO Murphy: ‘Preseason will be good’ for Jordan Love to prove he has future in Green Bay | NFL.com

If Love isn’t going to get many regular-season opportunities, he’ll have to do what he did in 2021: show some promise in the games that don’t count. “We think he can be a good player, but we haven’t seen enough,” Packers CEO Mark Murphy said in an interview with Tom Grossi. “So I think this preseason will be good for him.”

Miles Sanders: I’ve still got a lot to prove | Pro Football Talk

“I’ve still got a lot to prove ,” Sanders told Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com. “A lot of people don’t respect all the work I’ve done, and I’ve still got a lot to prove. I’m taking it real personal this year. Just find a way to get noticed and command the respect. I’m not taking no for an answer this year. Just stay healthy; just be available. That’s my main goal this year.”

One NFL coach is already criticizing the league’s new OT rule, admits he wanted his team to vote against it | CBS Sports

During a recent interview on “The Rich Eisen Show,” not only did Harbaugh reveal that he’s against the new OT rule, but he also revealed that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti voted for the rule even though he knew Harbaugh didn’t like it. “Even though our team voted for it, they voted for it over my objection,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t think it solves the problem. Possession is nine-tenths of the law, it’s the most important aspect of the game.”

George Pickens’ NFL Draft Buzz continues to Surge | Dawgs Daily

It’s not every day that a receiver with that stature of Pickens gets compared to a game-breaker the likes of a guy like DeSean Jackson. If Pickens is able to replicate the type of career that Jackson has had thus far in the NFL then defenses better lookout for what the Hoover, Alabama native is about to do on Sundays for a long time coming.

No team has less invested in the 2022 NFL Draft than the Miami Dolphins | The Phinsider

Four draft picks aren’t a lot for Miami to work with, but having Hill outweighs even the most promising mock drafts for first-year coach Mike McDaniel. Grier and company will have more time to discuss potential options at pick No. 102, which is in the third round. Most are projecting an offensive lineman, maybe a center, to Miami? Will the front office be that predictable, or does the front office have its eyes set elsewhere? Running back? Linebacker?

3 middle-round EDGE sleepers the Chiefs should consider

Alex Wright · University of Alabama-Birmingham Wright’s physical potential is abundant. He has the physical frame that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo likes in his edge rushers: 6 feet 7 and 270 pounds. Primarily serving as a stand-up EDGE for the Blazers, Wright has a lot of appealing physical traits. — including good burst, great long-track explosiveness and exceptional bend capacity (not to mention hip and ankle flexion) for his size. Wright can accelerate around the edge while reducing his surface area. He rolls through contact, working past blockers at tight angles to pinch the corner and get upfield. His bend — especially at his size — is rare. It affords him a great deal of upside. In addition, Wright has proven hand-usage ability and is also very proactive against the run. Even when he can’t quite free himself, he can use his length to disrupt plays — whether that’s by forcing back-side fumbles or deflecting passes at the line. His area for growth will be in his first step and counter-move timing when an offensive lineman gains the upper hand. Despite his size, he can lose contain on double-teams due to inconsistent balance while anchoring. With his high-cut, long-legged frame, he often comes off the snap too tall; at times, he’s too upright heading into contact. This limits his leverage — and thereby, the force he can exert. When blockers can get under his pads, he doesn’t always have the strength to compensate. But Wright still checks far more boxes than he misses. After playing mostly against C-USA teams, there may be questions about how he will translate to the NFL. Even so, Wright made his presence felt against higher-level teams. With a year or two to get stronger, hone his snap anticipation and keep refining his technique, Wright could be a dangerous two-phase playmaker worth an early fourth-round pick.

.@chiefs @PatrickMahomes has DOMINATED the @Broncos since the night he took over the QB position in WK 17; 2017. 9-0 to be exact. Will anything change this season and beyond?? #chiefskingdom #broncocountry #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/3pOsOowerF — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 12, 2022

