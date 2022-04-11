Kansas’ Mitch Lightfoot: ‘Hey Patrick Mahomes, did I do this right?’

The Kansas Jayhawks celebrated their national championship victory with a parade this past Sunday in Lawrence.

As part of the celebration, forward Mitch Lightfoot, a 24-year-old super-senior, caught a beer from the crowd and in Patrick Mahomes fashion, chugged it — just as Mahomes did during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade back in 2020.

Lightfoot reached out to Mahomes on Twitter to find out if he had the right form.

Looks like it.