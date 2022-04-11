Arrowheadlines: Calais Campbell turned down the Chiefs to re-sign with the Ravens

The latest

Kansas City Chiefs NFL mock draft for 2022: Building perfect class with prospect fits for all 12 picks in seven rounds | ESPN

Round 2, No. 50 (via MIA): Drake Jackson, DE, USC The Chiefs restructured the contract of Frank Clark to keep their top pass-rusher, but the spot opposite him has been a revolving door of stop-gap veterans since draft day misses on Breeland Speaks (2018) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (2017). This is the year to fill that need permanently. Jackson had a red-hot start to the 2021 season before slowing down as the season wore on, finishing with five sacks. His ability to win with speed at 254 pounds is exactly what defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo needs. Jackson’s profile as a 4-3 defensive end with upside makes sense for Kansas City.

Calais Campbell turned down other teams to re-sign with the Ravens | Ebony Bird

Josina Anderson reported on Saturday that Campbell turned down offers from the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, and even the Ravens’ AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens had plenty of competition, but according to Anderson, they “were the most aggressive in getting it done now.” Campbell is returning to Baltimore, and that’s likely where he will see out the remainder of his storied NFL career.

Rutgers football alum Michael Burton talks impact of Andy Reid and Greg Schiano | Rutgers Wire

Burton has become a big part of the Chiefs both on offense but also on special teams. He talked about how the Chiefs are being shaped by its leadership: “I think it’s the players that are brought into the program. [Head coach] Andy Reid and general manager [Brett] Veach do a great job of not just getting top players who are great, but players who also are good people,” Burton told ‘Rutgers Wire.’ “Not just hard-working but also talented players. It makes for a competitive locker room. Coach doesn’t have to scream and yell, the players take control of that. It is a player-driven locker room and team. KC has that for sure. I think really stood out to me last year and is part of the reason I wanted to come back.” He said that coach Reid is a “strong voice who gives the players a voice in the locker room.”

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers, Saints and Falcons all pass on quarterbacks in first round | CBS Sports

Kyler Gordon CB Kansas City If you haven’t noticed, I have cornerbacks flying off the board in the first round. That could cause Gordon to surprisingly sneak into the opening round, and Kansas City has a need at the position.

Around the NFL

‘Faster,’ ‘better’ Rams DL Aaron Donald: Los Angeles has ‘real shot’ to repeat | NFL.com

Among the prevailing reasons behind that is Donald’s quest for another Super Bowl and his belief that he’s improving with age, which is a frightening prospect for opposing offensive linemen and quarterbacks. “We got a real shot to repeat and really win a Super Bowl,” Donald said on the recently released Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. “Why not come back and play? That’s all it’s about. I experienced this, I thought I wanted to be done, but I got addicted to it.” Donald and the Los Angeles Rams’ 2021 campaign concluded with confetti raining down upon them following a Super Bowl LVI triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. It was glory had thanks in huge part to the exploits of Donald, who awoke from a first-half slumber on the stat sheet to ravage the Bengals offense in the second half. In all, Donald had four tackles and two sacks with seven quarterback pressures – five coming in the final half. The game ended with Donald tossing Bengals QB Joe Burrow to the turf, putting a defensive exclamation point on the franchise’s first Super Bowl win in Los Angeles.

Former Dallas Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown, who played 8 seasons in NFL, dies at 52 | ESPN

“Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality. His energy and spirit were infectious,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. “He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He meant so much to the players he coached and the coaches he coached with. “His love for his family, football and life was evident each day. He continued to fight, and he never gave up.” Brown was with the Cowboys from 2013 to 2019 and had three different running backs reach 1,000 yards, including DeMarco Murray, Darren McFadden and Ezekiel Elliott. Murray (2014) and Elliott (2016, 2018) won NFL rushing titles under Brown’s tutelage.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs fans are generally happy with how the 2022 offseason is going

Then, Reacts asked Chiefs fans what position they’d like to see their team address in the first round of the draft. More than two-thirds of Chiefs fans think the team should emphasize EDGE in the opening round. Again... considering that this is a position where the Chiefs can use some help — but one for which they have made relatively few free-agency moves — this is not surprising. Then, Kansas City fans were asked to grade the team’s 2022 offseason. With over two-thirds of the team’s fans giving the team an above-average grade, it looks like they are fairly happy with how the offseason has been going. But if the Chiefs don’t take a pass rusher in the first round, this could definitely change.

A tweet to make you think

Just finished an article for @ArrowheadPride about Texas Tech receiver Erik Ezukanma who visited the Chiefs on Thursday. As a sign of how interested colleges were in him, this tweet is the SMU staff watching his HS game from a chopper. Only in TX. https://t.co/kHIfrqvOvm — Jared Sapp (@TrumanChief) April 9, 2022

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media