Filed under:

Do the Chiefs have a new-look helmet for 2022?

By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Apr 1, 2022, 10:15am CDT

pic.twitter.com/klslQMC9nN— Allen Wright (@AllenWright4) April 1, 2022

No, but kudos to longtime Chiefs director of equipment Allen Wright for his April Fools' Day joke.
