Let’s Argue: The Chiefs’ offense will be better than last year

Welcome to this week's edition of Let's Argue!

Let's Argue is a weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

No need to worry about Tyreek Hill! The Chiefs' offense will be better this season.

Chiefs offense will be better in 2022 than 2021 — ℂ ℝ (@JordanTribe_) March 29, 2022

On the surface, this tweet may seem silly. How can the Kansas City Chiefs offense be better without Tyreek Hill?

Let me tell you how.

First of all — We all understand one player can't replace Hill. We're talking about a generational talent who could one day be enshrined in Canton. However, the departure of Hill should force Patrick Mahomes to be better — which should frighten the rest of the league.

With the additions of Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, you can expect a more balanced passing attack. Also, the addition of Ronald Jones could be a sign that head coach Andy Reid is willing to run the ball a little more.

And oh yeah, that guy Travis Kelce is still around — and I fully expect the Chiefs to draft a receiver with one of their first two picks. The offense will be just fine.

Hill was never going to stay, anyway.

Tyreek Hill wanted money & a trade anyways. He was never gonna stay. — Tim Sullivan (@YosemiteSully) March 29, 2022

According to Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, his client and the Chiefs were working toward an extension, but Davante Adams' deal "flipped everything upside down."

At that point, Hill wasn't going to accept anything less than Adams got — and the Chiefs were well aware. So, considering Hill would've entered the final year of his contract, Kansas City had no choice but to maximize his value.

And, as you already know, general manager Brett Veach and company were able to get a haul in return.

Are the Chiefs shopping Chris Jones?

Chiefs are shopping Chris Jones right now. — LoneRider (@lonerider____) March 30, 2022

Let me go ahead and say this isn't true.

Now, could this end up being the case at some point? Absolutely. But it won't be this offseason.

Just like Hill, Jones will have one year left on his contract around this time next year. His 2023 cap hit is $27 million — and he will be approaching 30 years old.

Veach just showed us that he isn't scared to part ways with a cornerstone piece if it means he can obtain picks and save cap space.

The sound of "Kansas Chiefs" has a nice ring to it.

They need to move to Kansas — Roger H. (@rog_crunch) March 29, 2022

The simple idea of the Chiefs potentially moving across the State Line had fans on Twitter in a frenzy this week. Chiefs president Mark Donovan said the team has been approached by developers and has considered new options in Kansas.

Now, nothing is imminent, and Donovan stated how they like the Arrowhead legacy of Lamar Hunt's stadium. Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas quickly responded to put Missourians at ease.

“We look forward to working with the Chiefs, our state of Missouri partners, and local officials to ensure the Chiefs remain home in Kansas City and Missouri for generations to come,” said Mr. Lucas.

We can calm down.