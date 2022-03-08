Reports: Broncos agree to trade with Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson

After six years of uncertainty at the game’s most important position, the Denver Broncos have a legitimate starting quarterback. The Broncos agreed with the Seattle Seahawks in a trade to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

Following Peyton Manning’s retirement after the 2015 season, the Broncos saw QB starts from Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Case Keenum, Brandon Allen, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater — among others.

Pick any name on that extensive list, and Wilson is undoubtedly a significant upgrade. Schefter later tweeted the full details on the exchange.

Trade package:



Seattle gets QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.



Denver gets Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

So, in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-rounder, Seattle received quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and five draft picks, including two first-round picks.

The 24-year-old Fant had been a solid up-and-coming tight end for the Broncos, and the willingness to make this trade means Denver has enough faith in local Mizzou product Albert Okwuegbunam at the tight end position. The 30-year-old Harris has registered 14.5 sacks his last three seasons, but this deal may solidify the return of defensive end Von Miller, who just won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, to the Broncos. Miller, a free agent, hinted at such in a tweet on Monday.

With three top-10 (or arguably better) quarterbacks, the AFC West is now the best division in football.