3 under-the-radar prospects that impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine

On the latest episode of the Arrowhead Pride "Draft Room" podcast, we recapped the NFL Scouting Combine by highlighting prospects that stood out and could fit with the Kansas City Chiefs — whether it's because of their measurements or the results of their drill workouts.

(Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here. It is also available on Spotify.)

We went through each position on the show — but here, we'll summarize one prospect each that fits the category:

Bryan: Bo Melton | Wide receiver | Rutgers

Before Bo Melton's standout combine performance, I hadn't had a deep dive into his game tape. Now, with a little more background information to add, it's important to note that quarterback play was a legitimate problem for the 5-foot-11, 190-pound offensive weapon at Rutgers.

Last week, Melton was toward the top of the wide receiver list for some very important tests, running a 4.34 40-yard dash, jumping 38 inches on the vertical, and turning in a 6.98-second 3-cone drill. Since then, in the bits of game action I've watched, Melton shows some really impressive body control when making tough catches. He looks like he could be a solid selection on Day 3 of the draft that isn't pressured to perform initially but has the physical upside to become a starting WR in this offensive scheme.

Kansas City is one of the best fits for the kid in many ways, where he would be able to add to his toolkit in terms of releases to defeat NFL-level cornerbacks under tutelage from Tyreek Hill and the coaching staff. Once that part is figured out, his natural athletic burst can elevate him from there. At worst, Melton looks the part of a plus special teams player in a gunner role.

Ron: Thomas Booker | Defensive tackle | Stanford

In the brief time I spent watching Booker before the Combine, I came away categorizing him as an early-down, A-gap defensive tackle that can eat up snaps and be stout against the run. I considered him an option on Day 3 to build to the depth of the defensive line — especially if veteran Derrick Nnadi leaves in free agency.

Then Booker had an outstanding performance at the Combine. His physique features a massive lower half — but he came in at over 6 feet 3 and 301 pounds. Relative to that size, he put up elite numbers in the three-cone drill (7.33 seconds) and shuttle (4.41 seconds). He also ran a 4.95-second 40-yard dash, which included an elite 10-yard split result of 1.69 seconds.

It will force me to go back and see if Booker can be more of a three-down player that can contribute to pass-rushing downs with that athleticism. If that's the case, he could be an intriguing option in the middle rounds to bolster the defensive interior.

Talon: Eyioma Uwazurike | Defensive tackle | Iowa State

The Detroit native is leaving behind a decorated career in Ames, where he has been a staple of the Cyclones' defensive line since 2017. His best season was his final in 2021 and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors after getting 12 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

Eyioma moves well for his 6-foot-6, 316-pound frame. He had a good showing at the East-West Shrine Game as well as the NFL Combine. The Chiefs could use some bodies to replace the production of Derrick Nnadi and Jarran Reed along the interior defensive line, and Uwazurike could be a mid-round selection to fill that need. His 33-inch vertical jump was the best among all 2022 defensive tackles.

He is scheme-versatile and eats up double-teams with his power but can also penetrate gaps effectively. He is a force as a run-stuffer but offers potential as a pass rusher which is where his arm length will serve him best. He still has room to develop as a football player, and his ceiling is far from reached.

