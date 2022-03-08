Arrowheadlines: Former Chiefs DE Emmanuel Ogbah to be available this offseason

The latest

Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect Dolphins to franchise tag DE Emmanuel Ogbah | NFL.com

Ogbah’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Josh Moser of WSVN 7 Sports Xtra on Sunday that he doesn’t anticipate Miami using the tag on the edge rusher. “I’ve had discussions with the Dolphins, and the franchise tag hasn’t come up, so I think it’s safe to say that’s not something they’re planning on doing,” Rosenhaus said. “It sounds like the more realistic scenario is Emmanuel making it into free agency and us evaluating our options, including the Dolphins. But he’ll keep all of his options open, and if things work out with the Dolphins, I’m sure he’ll be excited to continue his career here.” The franchise tag for defensive ends sitting at $20.1 million per season is likely one reason the Dolphins would rather go another route with Ogbah. Ogbah is an intriguing free agent — one the Dolphins would like to keep in Miami, even if they must let him test the open market first. He led the Dolphins in sacks in each of the past two seasons (9.0 per campaign) and is constantly around the football. Since signing in Miami two years ago, Ogbah made a play or two that altered contests seemingly every week. That’s the type of production clubs seek when signing players off the open market.

5 NFL teams who would love to see J.C. Jackson hit free agency | For The Win

Kansas City Chiefs Every year the Chiefs don’t win the Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes is considered a failure. Every season they’re not the last team standing is a lost opportunity. After a dismantling in Super Bowl 54 and a deflating defeat in this year’s AFC title game, Kansas City’s strange spot where they might consider risking their bacon yet again. Last off-season, after getting humiliated by the Buccaneers’ pass rush, the Chiefs revamped their entire offensive line. It resulted, predictably, in the Chiefs possessing one of the NFL’s better offensive fronts. This off-season, after being victimized by just about every team with above-average playmakers, J.C. Jackson would be another home run swing.

Ideal Landing Spots for the Stars of the NFL Scouting Combine | Bleacher Report

WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State In a loaded draft class for wide receivers, the combine was a great platform for a receiver like Christian Watson (scouting report) to garner some attention. While the top of the receiver class comes from major conference schools like Alabama, Ohio State, USC and Arkansas, Watson is coming from the FCS level, where he was one of Trey Lance’s favorite targets at North Dakota State. Watson made some noise at the Senior Bowl and continued a great pre-draft process at the combine. He came in at 6’4” and 208 pounds, then recorded a 4.36-second 40-yard dash, 38½” vertical and 11’4” broad jump. In short, he proved he has the speed and leaping ability to be the downfield threat he looks like on tape. He came away with the highest athleticism score from Next Gen Stats of all the receivers. The frame and athleticism are reminiscent of Marquez Valdez-Scantling, and that seems like the floor of his potential development. He makes sense as an option for anyone looking to add a deep threat in the late first to early second round. Ideal Landing Spots: Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs

2022 NFL free agency: Players who could be overpriced, underpriced | NFL.com

Players who could be underpriced Melvin Ingram Edge · Age: 33 For years, name-brand veteran defenders signed to one-year deals have been one of the better sources of value in free agency, with Ndamukong Suh and Justin Houston being recent examples. Ingram is cut from a similar cloth. He is year-to-year at this stage of his career, but just ask the Chiefs what kind of impact he can make.

Around the NFL

NFL suspends Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley for at least 2022 season for betting on games | ESPN

Ridley stepped away from football on Halloween, saying he needed to get his personal issues in order. In a tweet Monday after the suspension was announced, Ridley said he bet $1,500 total and that “I don’t have a gambling problem.” NFL determined that Ridley placed multi-legged parlay bets involving 3, 5 and 8 games that included the Falcons to win, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success — and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league — than upholding the integrity of the game,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a letter to Ridley notifying him of his suspension. “This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

Bengals place franchise tag on safety Jessie Bates | NFL.com

Bates was hoping to receive a new contract coming off his impactful play during the Bengals’ Super Bowl LVI run. “That’s a conversation I think that we’ll have with my agency and my team,” Bates said on Feb. 23 during an appearance on NFL NOW. “I put a lot of trust in them with this whole process. I’m just trying to stay focused, control what I can. We’ll see. Hopefully I’m not under a franchise tag. That’s something that needs to be discussed as NFLPA a little bit. Some of the top guys got hurt under a franchise tag. It’s tough; you only get one shot at this. You just got to play your cards right, I guess you could say.”

New England Patriots release linebacker Kyle Van Noy | ESPN

Van Noy, who turns 31 on March 26, had signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Patriots in March 2021 (with $6 million guaranteed). It marked his second stint with the franchise after he’d been part of two Super Bowl championship teams from 2016 to 2019 before signing with the Miami Dolphins in 2020. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Van Noy played in 16 regular-season games last season in New England, totaling 66 tackles to rank fourth on the team. He also had five sacks (second on the team) and 10 passes defended in addition to a forced fumble and interception returned for a touchdown.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Describing the ‘perfect’ Chiefs offseason ahead of 2022

Free Agency Frenzy You want bold? Let’s get bold. The Chiefs’ top needs going into the offseason are adding a legitimate top-end pass rusher, replacing Tyrann Mathieu in the secondary, improving the talent at cornerback, adding a legitimate No. 2 wide receiver and finding a run-stuffing defensive tackle. In the ideal offseason, the Chiefs add one of the top defensive ends on the market, of which there are plenty. Von Miller, Jason Pierre-Paul and Chandler Jones all make sense. Veach decides Jones is the right man for the job, and he signs him to a three-year deal worth $45 million. The next move is to improve the pass-catchers around Mahomes. There are plenty of options on the market. Allen Robinson, Odell Beckham Jr. and Juju Smith-Schuster all make sense, but Veach decides to go a different route. Amari Cooper is very likely to hit the market after the Dallas Cowboys make his release official. Veach loves him some former first-round picks, and Cooper wouldn’t factor into the compensation pick formula after his release. Veach decides to hand Cooper a three-year deal, which resembles the deal the Chiefs handed Sammy Watkins back in 2018.

A tweet to make you think

so many things I can say ima just say why https://t.co/VyySuEIC7s — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 7, 2022

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media