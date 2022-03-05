Arrowheadlines: Amari Cooper added to Chiefs fans’ wish list

The latest

The internet reacted to the news that Amari Cooper may be released soon

PLAYERS WHO SOUGHT A TRADE AHEAD OF FREE AGENCY Orlando Brown Jr., OT, Kansas City Chiefs Set on playing left tackle in the NFL, Brown absorbed risk by requesting a trade from Baltimore last offseason. And to facilitate a trade, Brown — then the Ravens’ right tackle opposite Ronnie Stanley — was willing to forgo a new deal and join the Chiefs entering a contract year. The Chiefs had the safety net of a 2022 franchise tag at $16.7 million. But Brown has parlayed that contract year into a Pro Bowl performance, upping his value. Assuming Kansas City tags him, Brown and the Chiefs have four-plus months to hammer out a long-term deal. Trent Williams sits atop the left tackle market at around $23 million per year. While that number would be tough to reach, Brown should earn a deal commensurate with his skill set and pedigree. And the tag number is a good start. Lesson learned: Leverage a better situation. Brown was in a Baltimore offense tailored to his skill set as an elite run-blocker. But Brown saw more for himself: left tackle prestige and money. The Ravens wouldn’t give him that. Now, at the least, he gets franchise tagged and sets himself up nicely in 2022 or 2023 on big long-term money.

His name is Ted Crews, and he’s the Executive Vice President of Communications for the Kansas City Chiefs. Crews – who joined the Chiefs in 2012 – is among the most respected and distinguished professionals working in the NFL. He’s been asked to work 10 Super Bowls during his 24 seasons in the league while building one of the top communications departments in all of sports, handling anything and everything from football statistics and media credentials to corporate events and concerts. Any fan – even the most casual of observers – is familiar with his work. Crews and his staff form the bridge between the locker room and the rest of the world. Every press conference, ESPN interview, newspaper article or television broadcast is a result of Crews’ influence. He possesses the delicate responsibility of building trust with the players while also serving the public’s relentless interest in the happenings of the team, walking a fine line that requires years of experience to fully understand.

At the edge rusher position, you’ll hear a lot of J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt. You’ll get some players who model their game after Joey Bosa and Maxx Crosby. Occasionally you’ll hear some throwbacks to guys like Derrick Thomas, Reggie White and Michael Strahan. For Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo, he had a different answer and one that might surprise some Kansas City Chiefs fans. “Frank Clark,” Ojabo said. “That’s my guy, man.” Now, I know what you’re thinking. Ojabo and Clark both were Michigan Wolverines, they must know each other and it must be some sort of connection there. Asked whether he has a relationship with Clark, Ojabo said they’ve talked before and are in contact from time to time, but that they weren’t particularly close.

2. The New York Jets The New York Jets are also on the market for a reliable defensive end. However, their need is much more urgent than that of the Cowboys. This past season, the Jets averaged 18.2 points while giving up an average of 29.6 points each game. Clearly, those numbers are not in favor of the Jets winning football games, and they need to rebuild their defense. New York is also experiencing growing pains with young quarterback Zach Wilson finding his footing in the NFL. While he does that with the offense, Ingram could come in as an experienced player on defense. The three-time Pro-Bowler could provide leadership that the Jets’ defense needs to hold down strong offenses while Wilson gets things figured out.

Daxton Hill S Kansas City General manager Brett Veach said at the combine that the Chiefs are looking to get a deal done with Tyrann Mathieu. Even if that happens, drafting the versatile Hill would help the Kansas City secondary in a variety of ways.

Around the NFL

As Green Bay awaits his decision, the reigning MVP is torn on whether to return to the only pro team he’s ever known, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Rodgers is said to be going back and forth on what he wants, with one alternate destination in particular standing out, Rapoport added. “The forth has always been the Denver Broncos,” Rapoport said. “Ever since the Aaron Rodgers rumors started, the Denver Broncos has always been the potential trade location. I’m not saying anything is happening right now. It doesn’t seem like the Packers have entertained any trade thoughts at all. But in Rodgers’ mind, if he was not in Green Bay, it seems that (Denver) would be the other spot he’d want to be.”

After general manager John Lynch acknowledged earlier this week that he declined an opportunity to return to broadcasting, the Niners decided to hire Brian Griese as their next quarterbacks coach, sources told ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter on Friday. Griese had served as one of the color analysts on ESPN’s Monday Night Football since 2020. Griese replaces Rich Scangarello, who left the team to become the offensive coordinator at Kentucky last month, a move that came as a bit of a surprise to the Niners. Griese will be stepping into a coaching job for the first time. He retired from the NFL as a player in 2008.

Washington offered multiple first-round picks for star Russell Wilson, but the proposition didn’t go anywhere, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine. Earlier this week, Seattle coach Pete Carroll insisted the team has ”no intention” of trading the perennial Pro Bowler. The Commanders have every intention of acquiring an upgrade at the sport’s most important position. The club has made calls throughout the league in hopes of striking a deal, Rapoport added. Coach Ron Rivera noted this week that Washington is doing its homework on the current class of free agents and draft prospects. But with a roster featuring promise at most positions aside from the top one, adding a franchise QB is the preference.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

While Rapoport didn’t reveal any details about the specific length or size of the proposals being passed back and forth, he did say that the contract will be structured much differently than the one Hill and the Chiefs worked out in 2019, when Hill signed a four-year contract totaling $54 million. “Now, the last time these two sides did a long-term deal,” noted Rapoport, “it was uniquely designed to make Tyreek Hill — considering all the off-the-field issues he had — earn every bit of it. My understanding is [that] this deal is much more normal and conventional.” Rapoport was referring to the fact that Hill was only guaranteed the league’s minimum salary in each year of his current contract — which is just $1.035 million in 2022. But under his current deal, he will earn more than $18 million this season. $12 million of that comes from a roster bonus. As is common in Kansas City contracts, there’s also a $500,000 workout bonus — and Hill will earn another $3 million when he reports to training camp. Finally, there’s a per-game active-roster bonus that totals $1.5 million. “Considering what he has done the last three years,” added Rapoport, “he has earned the opportunity to get a real and regular contract — one that will likely make him among the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

