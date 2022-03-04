3 prospects connected to the Chiefs at the NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL’s Scouting Combine is ongoing this week in Indianapolis, Indiana. Having begun on Tuesday, the Combine runs through this weekend into Monday. We covered both head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach’s press conferences earlier this week right here at Arrowhead Pride.

In addition to speaking to the media, Reid and Veach are meeting with potential fits for the club that can be selected in late April’s NFL Draft.

Let’s cover a few of the names we have heard that have been tied to the Chiefs this week:

Illinois OT Vederian Lowe

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Chiefs had a formal interview with Illinois offensive tackle Vederian Lowe. A formal interview takes place with several Chiefs personnel and coaching staff members. The team is limited to 45 formal interviews for the week.

Lowe played in 45 games for the Fighting Illini from 2017-21. As a senior in 2021, the 6-foot-5, 314-pound lineman was named All-Big Ten honorable mention (coaches and media), to the Pro Football Focus All-Big Ten second team and was a Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year semifinalist. Pro Football Focus rated him the No. 31 rated tackle in the nation and the No. 37 rated run-blocking tackle in the nation.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein noted Lowe “checks multiple boxes in both the traits and intangibles categories” and is someone he believes will receive middle-round consideration.

Speaking to offensive tackles makes a lot of sense for the Chiefs, who should be specifically interested in an upgrade at right tackle. Lucas Niang began the season as the Chiefs’ starter, but he was later replaced by Mike Remmers. Injuries to Niang and Remmers eventually led to Andrew Wylie manning the position for most of the season. Lowe played left tackle in college, but perhaps the Chiefs see him sliding to the right side or offering depth as a swing tackle or even guard depth.

Arizona State RB Rachaad White

The Chiefs spoke to a familiar face in Arizona State (and more importantly, former Center High School) running back Rachaad White.

During his senior season with the Sun Devils, the 6-foot, 214-pound Kansas City product attempted 182 rushes for 1,006 yards for 5.5 yards a carry. That yards-per-carry number is fitting — considering that this week, he compared his game to that of Chiefs legend Jamaal Charles.

Arizona St tailback Rachaad White, an alum of Center High School in KC, is speaking this morning at the NFL Combine. He said that Jamaal Charles was one of his favorite players growing up. pic.twitter.com/6LQHIObhnt — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) March 3, 2022

Charles famously finished his career rushing 5.4 yards per attempt — a staggering number. White, who rushed for 15 touchdowns, also added 43 catches for 456 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Zierlein likes White’s vision but profiled him as an RB3, which could be what the Chiefs are looking for in a developmental prospect. Kansas City’s starter is likely to be Clyde Edwards-Helaire — and right now, the only other returning back under contract is Derrick Gore. It is believed that there is a good chance Jerick McKinnon will be back, but it might be that the Chiefs will consider White on Day 3 if he is still available.

Georgia WR George Pickens

It is widely known that the Chiefs will be looking to bolster their wide receiver unit this offseason, so word of them meeting with Georgia wide receiver George Pickens isn’t much of a surprise.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound receiver only caught five passes for 107 yards as a senior after tearing his ACL. His best output came in 2019 as a freshman, when he caught 49 passes for 727 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named the 2020 Sugar Bowl MVP after recording 12 receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown.

Zierlein noted his “borderline elite ball skills” but said he would need to show his “quick-cutting ability for route-running” for teams to consider using a premium pick — especially after his ACL tear. The Chiefs need a third pass-catcher and depth in the receiver room with Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson headed for free agency (I like them to bring Pringle back, for what it’s worth). They missed on Clemson product Cornell Powell; maybe they consider Pickens in this year’s draft — though the 4.47 40-yard dash he posted on Thursday night may mean he’s not there when Kansas City selects at No. 30 overall.