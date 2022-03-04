Let’s Argue: Can GM Brett Veach fix the pass rush?

Welcome to this week's edition of Let's Argue!

Let's Argue is a returning weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Brett Veach's transaction history doesn't suggest he can fix the pass rush.

Brett Veach's track record doesn't suggest he can fix the pass rush problems. https://t.co/2CVtmuSfHz — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) March 2, 2022

Let's start with this.

Since current Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach took over in 2017, the Chiefs have had four consecutive AFC title game appearances, two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl victory.

With that being said, I find it safe to say Veach could be considered the best in the business. However, this doesn't mean Veach has been perfect.

Which GM is?

Based on his résumé, this tweet is accurate. When looking at Veach's draft history, he's selected the likes of Breeland Speaks, Derrick Nnadi, Khalen Saunders, Mike Danna and Joshua Kaindoh most recently.

Speaks was arguably Veach's biggest draft miss. He was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft — and he only ended up gathering 1.5 sacks in just 16 games in Kansas City. Nnadi is currently a free agent, while Saunders and Danna are under contract through the 2022 season.

None of these pass rushers have emerged as game changers, but Veach did trade for Frank Clark. I'm aware of the consensus on Clark right now, and it's fair.

On the flip side, we can't ignore Clark's playoff run during the Super Bowl run. If not for Clark, I'm not sure the Chiefs win it all that year.

Veach pulled off another trade this past season that reshaped the defense. Yes, I'm talking about Melvin Ingram. Simply looking at the box score, it would be difficult to understand Ingram's impact. But Ingram allowed Chris Jones to move back inside, and that's when the Chiefs' defense took off.

Overall, Veach has been great, but it would be a welcomed sight for him to hit on a pass rusher in the draft. And there's no better time than now, as the 2022 class is very deep in that department. '

The team needs to find a replacement for Travis Kelce at the tight end position.

The team needs to start looking for Kelce's replacement sooner rather than later. He's not gonna play forever. — Dead People Music (@AndrewMadsen86) March 2, 2022

My eyes lit up when I saw this tweet because this topic has been discussed amongst my friends months ago. I happen to believe the Chiefs have two tight ends in house, ready to takeover when Travis Kelce slows down.

I'm talking about Noah Gray and Jody Fortson.

Gray was drafted in the fifth round last year — and he showed flashes of potential. With only 10 targets, Bell caught seven passes for 36 yards with a touchdown.

Before tearing his Achilles, Fortson was beginning to become a big part of the offense in his own right. Remember when he climbed the ladder in the back of the end zone against the Los Angeles Chargers?

That was his first career touchdown — and I have a funny feeling there's more of those to come. He's only 26.

Now, do I expect Kelce to fall off a cliff next season?

Not at all.

Kelce is 32-years-old — but he's fresh off another 1,000-yard season. It is fair to note Kelce did experience minor nagging injuries throughout the year. Ideally, you'd like to see Gray and Fortson take more of the load off Kelce during the regular season, and that way, he is fresh come playoff time.

Mecole Hardman can be the Chiefs' true No. 2 wide receiver next year.

Mecole Hardman will have a true WR2 year next year — Jon Van Pelt (@joedvp12) March 2, 2022

We're going to make this short and sweet.

Hardman did have career-highs in receptions (59) and receiving yards (693). As the season went on, it was evident the Chiefs got into a rhythm with how to use the former second-round pick.

Despite all of that, I highly doubt Hardman will get the opportunity to prove himself as a second option. This was his third year, and while he did have career-highs, many of his touches were manufactured (by way of jet sweeps, screens, etc.)

To fully unlock this offense, the Chiefs need a big-bodied receiver capable of running the full route tree.

Josh Gordon and Cornell Powell will be factors in 2022.

Josh Gordon and Cornell Powell gonna go crazy next year — Hedgy (@HedgyYT) March 2, 2022

I love the optimism here, but I wouldn't hold my breath on either guy. Josh Gordon will be 31 years old next month, and albeit with limited targets, the fact is Gordon didn't deliver.

Gordon is signed on a reserve/future contract, so maybe an entire offseason could do wonders for the veteran wide receiver.

Cornell Powell, who the Chiefs drafted in the fifth round last year, is also on a reserve/future contract. He didn't play a single snap in the regular season.

With the Chiefs expected to be players for receivers in free agency and potentially the draft, I don't see how Gordon or Powell will play a significant role in the offense moving forward.