Around the AFC West: 2 teams have quarterback decisions

Let's return to our weekly trip around the AFC West! With the NFL's 2022 league year getting underway on March 16, wild things could be happening with all of the Kansas City Chiefs' division rivals.

MVP quarterback on the way?

Ever since Peyton Manning retired, Denver has been searching for a quarterback. A year ago — right up to hours before the NFL Draft — there was speculation that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be traded. The Broncos were considered to be Rogers' most likely destination. They are still heavily favored as the front-runner to snag the reigning MVP a year later. If it happens, Denver might be the most complete team in the division; they'll have all the weapons they need.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.



More on NFL Live now.... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

In June, the Raiders' quarterback mentioned that he would rather quit football than play for a different team. Carr is heading on the final year of his contract with the Raiders — and there are three ways the team can handle this situation.

Derek Carr on why he has never asked for a trade despite lack of team success with #Raiders: "I want to do it here. I don't want to do it anywhere else. ... I'd probably quit football if I had to do it anywhere else." — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) June 15, 2021

Las Vegas could let Carr play out the final year of his contract, allowing him to decide his future after the 2022 season. While this is the most unlikely scenario, it is an option. It would allow both sides to come reach closure peacefully.

Carr could be traded. This would help the Raiders in two ways. They would finally move on from the promise Carr held; they just couldn't field a consistent team around him. The team could start fresh with a stop-gap quarterback — or draft one from this year's relatively thin quarterback class.

The final alternative would be to extend Carr's contract, allowing him to stay with Las Vegas for the rest of his career. The 30-year-old might have four more great seasons — like his 2021 effort — before we see a decline. By then, he might want to hang it up. With quarterbacks playing into their middle-to-late 30s, who knows how long he could play? If the Raiders extend Carr, it would most likely be a team-friendly deal; the Raiders badly need an X-receiver for their offense.

More weapons are needed

The team that every national media outlet picks to beat the Chiefs every season is looking to fill the void that free-agent wide receiver Mike Williams might leave behind. In 2021, the Chargers lost five games by a touchdown or less — and if they could have executed well enough to win two of those games, they would have made the playoffs. Now they must turn their attention to replacing one of the staples of their offense.

Free-agent wideout Devante Adams is one possibility being thrown around. Others include Allen Robinson, D.J. Chark Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster. If the team intends to replace Williams' height, Smith-Schuster is on the short side — but all of these players are in the offseason mix.

