Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs and Giants should start talking trades

Saquon Barkley To Chiefs? NFL World Reacts To Idea | The Spun

“I’m open to everything…,” Giants GM Joe Schoen said on Tuesday when asked about potentially trading Barkley this offseason. Kansas City is currently being floated as a potential landing spot for Barkley if the Giants do end up trading him. “If the Chiefs were really smart they would trade for Saquon Barkley,” tweeted ESPN’s Eric Moody.

If the Chiefs were really smart they would trade for Saquon Barkley. — Moody (@EricNMoody) March 2, 2022

NFL free agency matchmaker: Projecting contracts, landing spots for 25 big-name 2022 free agents | CBS Sports

Chiefs sign DT D.J. Jones Projected terms: Four years, $38 million | Per year: $9.5 million An underrated, ascending piece of the 49ers’ defensive line, Jones gives the Chiefs another big man to plug in alongside Chris Jones on a defensive front that underwhelmed down the stretch in 2021. Steve Spagnuolo covets a stronger front.

Ex-Pro Bowler shares how Chiefs’ Dick Vermeil coaxed him into running at 2004 Combine | Kansas City Star

After a standout career at Virginia Tech, cornerback DeAngelo Hall had reason to believe he’d be a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft, and that proved to be the case. The Falcons drafted him eighth overall, and he made two Pro Bowl appearances in his first three seasons in the NFL. Later in his career, Hall made another Pro Bowl with Washington. At the 2004 NFL Combine, Hall planned to meet with teams but not work out. One of those interviews was with the Chiefs, and then-coach Dick Vermeil coaxed Hall into running the 40-yard dash. Hall recounted the conversation Wednesday night on the NFL Network. “All I did at the Combine was run the 40 and I got talked into running the 40 from Dick Vermeil. I just felt like I got advice from my agent and everybody else not to run,” Hall said on “NFL Total Access.” “I didn’t even have my own shoes. I had to borrow some shoes. But Dick Vermeil got me in the room, started crying. I was a huge Rams fan because a buddy of mine, Dre Bly, had played for the Rams and he just won a Super Bowl a couple years prior. “And so Dick Vermeil challenged me, man. He said, ‘Fast guys run fast D’Angelo. Why wouldn’t you want to run?’ And so I borrowed some shoes and I ran the 40 , ran a pretty fast time, and the rest was history.”

Latest Chiefs News: Re-signing Orlando Brown, extending Tyreek Hill a top priority in 2022 | Pro Football Network

The Chiefs enter the offseason with a need at WR, and word is Patrick Mahomes has voiced his desire for the team to sign a veteran free agent receiver rather than acquire one through the draft. Count that as another offseason expense. Lastly, receiver Tyreek Hill is entering the final season of the three-year extension he signed on the eve of the 2019 season and is set to make just over $20 million this year. If the Chiefs have their way, Hill will be in Kansas City for a long time to come. Rumor at the 2022 NFL Combine has the Chiefs trying to ink Hill to an extension that will give him a hefty increase. If the Chiefs extend Hill’s contract, expect it to have ripple effects for Deebo Samuel. Samuel is also entering the final year of his deal, which will pay him just under $5 million. If Hill agrees to an extension, look for Samuel to base his contract wants off the amount Hill signs for, asking for something slightly less.

NFL quarterback hand size measurements: Smallest and biggest for all 32 teams, from Taysom Hill to Russell Wilson | ESPN

NFL, NFLPA agree to suspend COVID-19 protocols | NFL.com

Following nearly two years of restrictions, operations will return to normal, the league relayed in a memo Thursday, obtained by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. It is a long-awaited awaited announcement as there will be no more requirements for masks, tracking devices, surveillance testing or capacity limits, unless they are required by state or local laws. “Based on current encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols,” the league memo read in part. “We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of players, coaches and staff, as we have throughout the pandemic.”

Tyquan Thornton’s 4.28 40-yard dash headlines fastest receiver class ever at NFL Scouting Combine | NFL.com

The first group of receivers set the tone for Thursday night’s workouts at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, with four separate players posting sub-4.4-second times in the 40-yard dash. Then the second group took the field and nearly blew the roof off Lucas Oil Stadium. Ohio State’s Chris Olave led off with an unofficial time of 4.26. A short time later, Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton recorded an unofficial time of 4.21, putting John Ross’ combine record of 4.22 in question. Ross ultimately kept the crown, though, as Thornton’s official time came in at 4.28. Olave’s mark also dropped — to 4.39 — in the official results.

Predicting the Chiefs’ decisions on defensive free agents

Safety Tyrann Mathieu Mathieu has been the heart and soul of the Chiefs defense for three seasons — and it is hard to imagine a victory in Super Bowl LIV without him. His value to the Chiefs is more tied to calling the defense and being an on-the-field coach than traditional statistics. Per Spotrac, Mathieu is estimated to have a market value of $14.8 million annually — slightly above the contract he signed with the Chiefs in 2019. It appears unlikely the Chiefs and Mathieu will agree on a contract extension that will keep him off the market. The franchise tag is likely not to be a viable option, since Mathieu earned enough in 2021 to make his franchise tag value $17.5 million — substantially more than the projected $13 million franchise tender for safeties. Even approaching age 30, Mathieu is likely to earn a salary competitive with the top safety contracts. Prediction: Mathieu will leave the Chiefs for another team in the early days of free agency.

