Arrowheadlines: Gil Brandt says Chiefs need to ‘ace’ the draft

2022 NFL Draft: Ten teams that most need to ace their picks | NFL.com

9. Kansas City Chiefs If they make the most of the picks at their disposal, the Chiefs can further insulate themselves against some of the hurdles teams face in trying to keep a Super Bowl window open for an extended period of time, like aging core players and the cost of rostering accomplished veterans. This year, there is a newly acute need for pass-catching help in the wake of three-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill ’s trade to the Dolphins . Mahomes can likely make do with veteran signees Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster, but with two first-rounders and a deep receiver class on tap, Kansas City has a strong chance to snag at least one difference-making young player who could grow into a dependable option for Mahomes.

Jackson County will work to keep Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium | FOX4

Jackson County Executive Frank White told FOX4 Wednesday he’s going to do everything in his power to keep the Chiefs at the Truman Sports Complex, playing in Arrowhead Stadium. Last November, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt hinted at a possible move after the Kansas City Royals started talking about plans for a new downtown baseball stadium.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster add size to Kansas City Chiefs’ receiving corps | ESPN

Coach Andy Reid said the Chiefs needed to get bigger at receiver. Hill is 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, Hardman 5-10 and 180. Valdes-Scantling is 6-4 and 206, Smith-Schuster 6-1 and 215, so the Chiefs have accomplished that goal. “Over the years we had gotten a little bit smaller,” Reid said. “We did have [Byron] Pringle and we did have [Demarcus Robinson], and that was kind of your size. These two we brought in now, they’re really good players and good-sized and can run. I’m excited to see them play.

Potential Trade Options for Kansas City Chiefs to Replace Tyreek Hill in 2022 | Bleacher Report

While no elite wideouts are being openly shopped right now, there are some stars stuck in situations that Kansas City could attempt to capitalize on. The Seahawks would make an ideal trade partner after dealing away star quarterback Russell Wilson. With no competent signal-caller waiting in the wings, the club appears to be entering what could be an extended rebuilding period until the QB position is sorted out. Because of this, DK Metcalf may be available for the right price. The rising star took a slight step back last year but still has a sky-high ceiling and the ability to put up incredible numbers in Kansas City’s dynamic offense.

Chiefs RB Ronald Jones chooses single-digit jersey number | Chiefs Wire

After wearing No. 27 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jones is slimming down. He announced on Twitter late Tuesday evening that he’ll be wearing the No. 2 jersey in Kansas City.

Tyrann Mathieu news: Veteran safety updates NFL free agency, interest in search for new team | 24/7 Sports

“So this is like my third time,” Mathieu said during an interview on The Jordy Culotta Show. “I haven’t stayed (unsigned) this long. I’m really just kind of taking it easy, like I said, just kind of enjoying the time with family and my fiancee because I’m a real football dude. So it’s like — once I know where I’m playing and once I know where I’m going, it’s over. You can catch me on the flip side. I’m about to put my helmet on. I need my playbook. Send me the iPad so I can get to work. So just being able to have this time with family, though, is cool. But I still try to enjoy the process. It’s still talking to all coaches, the different coaches, because some of these guys I’m fans of. (Pittsburgh Steelers head coach) Mike Tomlin called me phone, he’s like, ‘Hey, this is Mike T.’ So just being able to talk to these guys, it’s a blessing, too. And even some of these guys, you’re able to get certain experiences from them and some of these men are open. So it’s good, man.”

Era-adjusted fantasy football player rankings: Priest Holmes and a tight end GOAT headline the Kansas City Chiefs | The Athletic

All-time fantasy starting lineup QB: Len Dawson RB: Priest Holmes RB: Abner Haynes WR: Otis Taylor WR: Chris Burford TE: Tony Gonzalez SuperFLEX: Travis Kelce

Brock Lesnar walked away from huge WWE contract to chase NFL dream, suplexed a Kansas City Chiefs player | TalkSport

Unfortunately a motorbike accident derailed his football dream but the big man did more than enough to be remembered as an American football player. Former Vikings wideout Nate Burleson revealed Lesnar once ended a 2004 training camp fight…by suplexing a Kansas City Chiefs player. He said: “(Lesnar) came out, and somebody cheap-shotted Daunte Culpepper late, and Brock was like “who did it?” The next play he went and suplexed the guy.

Around the NFL

Todd Bowles to take over as head coach of Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Bruce Arians stepping into front-office role | ESPN

Bruce Arians is stepping down after three seasons as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach and moving into a front-office role with the organization, the team announced Wednesday night. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will replace Arians as head coach. A rians told ESPN he doesn’t see it as a retirement. “No, moving to the front office,” he said in a text message. “I’m still working.” His new job title will be senior football consultant.

NFL wide receiver relocations: How will Tyreek Hill , Davante Adams, Allen Robinson fare on new teams? | NFL.com

Tyreek Hill | Old team: Kansas City Chiefs I know there’s some concern about Hill ditching Patrick Mahomes for Tua Tagovailoa, a quarterback who has struggled throwing the ball deep downfield, but the veteran receiver has so much speed and big-play ability that he’ll succeed no matter who’s throwing him the ball. Yes, a lot of Hill ’s success in Kansas City came on home run balls, as he leads the league in every major Next Gen Stats deep receiving category since 2017, but he’s also one of the most dangerous wideouts with the ball in his hands, boasting the fourth-most yards after the catch league-wide since 2016. I don’t see Tua’s limitations holding Hill back. If anything, this dynamic, game-changing target will help Tua in his development. Expect yards and touchdowns to be easy to come by for the former Chief in South Beach. 2022 projection: 1,300 receiving yards, 10 TDs

Jaguars officially sign defensive end Arden Key | Big Cat Country

Today, the Jaguars announced that they’ve signed defensive lineman Arden Key, another player to join their now nine-man free agency class this year. Key, 25, most recently played with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 after being selected by the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of LSU. Key visited Jacksonville on March 22 and has taken a tour of sorts around the NFL before ultimately deciding that Jacksonville was the place to sign with.

Colts owner Jim Irsay calls Carson Wentz era a mistake: ‘For us, it was something we had to move away from as a franchise | NFL.com

Speaking Tuesday from the NFL’s Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, Irsay talked at length about the reasons behind trading the QB after one season. “I think the worst thing you can do is have a mistake and try to keep living with it going forward,” Irsay said, via the Indy Star. “For us, it was something we had to move away from as a franchise. It was very obvious.” Irsay noted the season-finale loss to the three-win Jaguars as the last straw. The 26-11 defeat that kept the Colts out of the playoffs was a sad affair that wasn’t even as close as the final score.

Lamar Jackson Reiterates Commitment to Ravens ... Sans New Deal | Sports Illustrated’s FanNation

Last year, Jackson stated his preference to get a deal done. “I love Baltimore,” Jackson said. “I love the whole organization. I love everybody in the building. But hopefully, we’ll be making something happen pretty soon or whenever.” The Ravens are trying to reach a long-term deal with Jackson but the situation gets trickier by the day.

Longtime Saints, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins announces retirement after 13 seasons | NFL.com

After 13 NFL seasons, two-time Super Bowl champion safety Malcolm Jenkins will no longer be going on patrols. The three-time Pro Bowler told Ryan Clark on The Pivot Podcast that he’s retiring. ”Grateful. After 13 seasons, my time on the football field has come to an end. I’m just a boy from Piscataway, who through this game, became a champion in the sport and a champion for the people. My time on the field may be over, but I’ll never stop fighting for the people,” Jenkins posted on Twitter. A do-it-all safety ideal for the modern game, Jenkins entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2009 out of Ohio State.

NFL Takes Note Of Bengals’ Emergence | Bengals.com

The AFC champions came into this rambling Gatsby-era resort off a killer week in free agency that validated their lightning emergence into the elite. At the NFC coaches media availability Tuesday, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, whose sudden rebuilding team plays the Bengals this season, was asked if their last-to-first exploits is a model. “Certainly,” Smith said. “If you have their weapons. If you give us (Ja’Marr) Chase and (Joe) Burrow.”

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones moves to have paternity suit against him dismissed, claims plaintiff offered ‘deal’ before filing lawsuit | CNN

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is dropping his effort to shield a paternity lawsuit from the public eye and is going on offense.

In new court filings, Jones’ legal team withdrew its request for a hearing to discuss sealing the suit brought by Alexandra Davis — who claims Jones is her biological father — and adds allegations that Jones was a victim of “attempted extortion.”

In a court document filed Monday afternoon, Jones’ attorneys alleged Davis offered to “make a deal” with Jones before filing the suit. The defense attorneys also allege Jones and the Cowboys were “targets of multiple monetary extortion attempts.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs Draft Profile: Alabama WR Jameson Williams is a playmaker

His ability to stress defenses downfield is elite — and would immediately pose problems for NFL defenses. Of course, there are few quarterbacks as well-equipped to take advantage of this than Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. In addition, Williams’ athleticism enables him to frequently run away from coverage on full-speed routes along the horizontal plane. Based on recent history, the Chiefs’ offense could very often position a player like Williams on those kinds of routes. After the catch, Williams counts on his speed and quickness to create additional yardage. With long, fast strides that can obliterate the angles of defensive backs downfield, he is the kind of player who can turn a 15-yard reception into a 75-yard open-field touchdown.

Film review: Jermaine Carter Jr. brings high football IQ to Chiefs’ linebackers

Behind Bolton and Gay, Carter currently projects to be the third linebacker to get snaps. In base formations, when all three are on the field, it would be wise to keep him in an off-ball situation rather than up on the line of scrimmage. It’s possible that he may play the MIKE for those packages, allowing Bolton and Gay’s play-making ability to be used from the outside positions.

A tweet to make you think

Forever a Chief ❤️ thank you, Cheetah. pic.twitter.com/DPW7XRiAHv — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 30, 2022

