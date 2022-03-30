Arrowheadlines: Titans’ overtime proposal due to the Chiefs-Bills finish

The latest

Mike Vrabel says Titans’ overtime proposal came from watching Bills-Chiefs playoff game | CBS Sports

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Monday that this proposal came from watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills matchup in the divisional round, a high-scoring game in which both offenses put up points at will in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs won the overtime coin toss, and sure enough, Patrick Mahomes led the offense down the field and ended the game with a touchdown. It seemed unfair to many that in this instance, a high-stakes playoff battle was decided by the flip of a coin. “I was, unfortunately like a lot of other teams, watching that Buffalo-Kansas City game as a fan, and saw the ending and felt like maybe our fans would have wanted to see Josh Allen have an opportunity,” Vrabel said, via the Titans’ official website. “I felt like … if you wanted to win the football game, you had to validate it with a two-point conversion and if you didn’t, and you kicked the extra point, the other team would have the opportunity to have the football.

5 Trades Likely to Happen Before the 2022 NFL Draft | Bleacher Report

James Bradberry to the Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs Get: CB James Bradberry New York Giants Get: 2022 fourth-round pick (No. 135) The Kansas City Chiefs gave themselves both extra draft capital and cap space when they sent Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. They got a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick out of the deal and now have $22.8 million in cap space. The Chiefs could use a large chunk of that newfound capital to help reload a secondary that ranked 27th in passing yards allowed last season and lost starting cornerback Charvarius Ward in free agency. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Kansas City is interested in free agent Stephon Gilmore and New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry. According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the Giants are open to moving Bradberry and running back Saquon Barkley. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported the Giants are believed to be asking only for a late-round pick for Bradberry. If Kansas City can get him for the No. 135 overall pick—its last 2022 draft pick before the seventh round—that’s a deal worth pursuing. Bradberry is in the final year of his contract and is scheduled to carry a cap hit of $21.9 million. If New York is willing to eat his $11.7 million dead-cap charge in a trade, the Chiefs could conceivably add both Bradberry and Gilmore this offseason. While acquiring Bradberry wouldn’t help the Chiefs replace Hill, the 2020 Pro Bowler could make them a more well-rounded team. Thanks to the Hill trade, the option is on the table.

New KC safety Justin Reid once famously crossed paths with ex-Chief Daniel Sorensen | Kansas City Star

Sorensen knew what was coming and made this game-changing play that led to a short TD drive for the Chiefs:

Who’s your cult hero on the Chiefs current roster?



I’ll start with 2019 Dirty Dan Sorensen.



Picking Brady. This fake punt stop. The forced fumble on the restart. #clutch pic.twitter.com/m0Lxwv3jem — Arrowheads Abroad (@KCChiefs_UK) May 20, 2020

Did you catch what CBS Sports’ Tony Romo said? Yeah, it was a Reid who ran the ball on the fake. Kudos to those who remember it was Justin Reid, the new Chiefs safety. Even though Reid and Sorensen play on defense, their paths crossed that day.

Kansas City Mayor Reacts to Chiefs Stadium Speculation | The Spun by Sports Illustrated

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas responded to reports of Chiefs considering new stadium options in Kansas when Arrowhead Stadium’s lease expires in 2031. “Kansas City has proudly hosted the Chiefs since the early 1960s,” Lucas wrote. “We look forward to working with the Chiefs, our state of Missouri partners, and local officials to ensure the Chiefs remain home in Kansas City and Missouri for generations to come.”

NFL EVP Says Refs Missed a Taunting Penalty on Tyreek Hill For Peace Sign Celebration in Playoffs | Sports Illustrated

While talking to reporters in Florida during the league’s annual meeting, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent admitted that referees missed a taunting penalty on Tyreek Hill against the Bills this past postseason. Hill threw up the peace sign on his way to a critical fourth-quarter touchdown while with the Chiefs. “Tyreek was one that was missed,” he said when addressing missed taunting calls. “That was a missed call, should’ve been called.”

Around the NFL

Seeking to reduce head contact, NFL mandates use of Guardian Cap helmet for early portion of training camp | ESPN

The resolution, approved during a morning session at the annual NFL meetings, will require offensive and defensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers to wear Guardian Caps for every preseason practice between the start of the training camp contact period and the second preseason game. The caps are soft-shell pads that attach to the outside of the helmet and are used with some frequency in college football. NFL teams have experimented with them sporadically in recent years. According to the manufacturer, the current version reduces force from head contact by up to 20% if all players involved in the contact are using it. Guardian Cap developed the technology in part through an NFL grant awarded in 2017. The mandate represents the first significant step in the league’s effort to eliminate all avoidable head contact, a goal that chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills announced earlier this year. “Even if there are no change to the concussion numbers with this intervention,” Sills said, “we would still consider this worthwhile if it reduces the force that each player receives.”

Ravens sign John Harbaugh to three-year extension; still no progress made on Lamar Jackson deal | NFL.com

The Ravens signed Harbaugh to a three-year extension through 2025, the team announced Tuesday. On the heels of Harbaugh’s extension came fresh questions regarding Lamar Jackson’s future, which still lacks clarity. It seems as if Jackson is in no hurry to get a new deal done. “Unless he has a change of heart and calls (Ravens general manager) Eric (DeCosta) and says I’m ready,” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti told reporters Tuesday, via The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “But it’s like, Eric can’t keep calling him and say, ‘Hey Lamar, you really need to get in here and get this thing done.’”

Roger Goodell: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson still could face NFL discipline but commissioner’s exempt list unlikely | ESPN

Speaking at the conclusion of the league meetings here, Goodell said Watson was still under investigation by the NFL for potential violations of its personal conduct policy. League investigator Lisa Friel is overseeing the investigation, which Goodell said has no timetable for conclusion at this time. Once the investigation is concluded, it will be referred to a jointly appointed NFL/NFLPA disciplinary officer who will determine whether Watson should be suspended and/or fined for any violations of the personal conduct policy the investigation finds. “Obviously these are serious charges, so we’re looking at it seriously,” Goodell said. “The personal conduct policy is something that is very important to us, and it does not need a criminal violation in order to pursue it.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Report: Chiefs are calling around about ‘top wide receivers,’ per ESPN

We know the Chiefs like Beckham Jr., as they were heavily involved in the Beckham sweepstakes when he became available during the 2021 season. Beckham eventually chose the Los Angeles Rams, who won the Super Bowl, but a torn ACL in the championship game would complicate a potential contract. I still believe that Beckham choosing the Rams over the Chiefs could have very well been the deciding factor in which of the two franchises took home the Lombardi Trophy. The Chiefs (and the Buffalo Bills) were tied to Landy two weeks ago, but he has yet to sign with a team.

Other free-agent wide receivers who are still lingering include Julio Jones, Will Fuller, Antonio Brown, T.Y. Hilton, Cole Beasley and Sammy Watkins. Brown would come with an obvious risk, but he may be the best one-for-one temporary replacement for Tyreek Hill, who is now a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Trade candidates who would fit “top receiver” status include the Seattle Seahawks’ D.K. Metcalf, the New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas and possibly the Houston Texans’ Brandin Cooks — though Russini’s words indicate Metcalf or Thomas would be more of a target than Cooks.

A tweet to make you think

I'm here for life — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) March 29, 2022

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media