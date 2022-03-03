Chiefs’ athletic trainers take home 2 awards this week

The Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) presented two Kansas City Chiefs athletic trainers with awards this week.

First, assistant athletic trainer David Glover was named the PFATS’s assistant athletic trainer of the year for the AFC.

Congratulations to this year's Tim Davey Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year Award for AFC/NFC winners! AFC: @Chiefs David Glover NFC: @dallascowboys Greg Gaither. pic.twitter.com/6To8EGhvI8 — PFATS (@pfats_com) March 1, 2022

Chiefs vice president of sports medicine and performance was named the PFATS’s outstanding NFL athletic trainer of the year.

Congratulations @proatc Rick Burkholder, VP of Sports Medicine and Performance of the @Chiefs. Rick is the recipient of the 2022 Fain Cain Memorial Award for Outstanding @nfl Athletic Trainer of the Year. #pfats2022 pic.twitter.com/zvHD72P42A — PFATS (@pfats_com) March 3, 2022

Burkholder has served as the head athletic trainer for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid dating back to 1999, Reid’s first year as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Burkholder served the Eagles from 1999 to 2012, when he followed Reid to Kansas City. Glover has been with the Chiefs’ athletic training staff since 2012.

Burkholder was promoted to become a team vice president in 2018.

One of the most humbling nights of my career. Thank you to my amazing staff, my amazing docs and my family. To be awarded by the NFL Physician’s as the AT of the year has just floored me. So grateful and bless! ⁦@EricSugarATC⁩ pic.twitter.com/mA0ZW2tbMC — Rick Burkholder (@proatc) March 3, 2022

“One of the most humbling nights of my career,” Burkholder said in a tweet. “Thank you to my amazing staff, my amazing docs and my family. To be awarded by the NFL physicians as the [athletic trainer] of the year has just floored me. So grateful and blessed!”