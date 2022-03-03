 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs’ athletic trainers take home 2 awards this week

The Chiefs’ head athletic trainer, Rick Burkholder, and his assistant, David Glover, were honored.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: JAN 02 Chiefs at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) presented two Kansas City Chiefs athletic trainers with awards this week.

First, assistant athletic trainer David Glover was named the PFATS’s assistant athletic trainer of the year for the AFC.

Chiefs vice president of sports medicine and performance was named the PFATS’s outstanding NFL athletic trainer of the year.

Burkholder has served as the head athletic trainer for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid dating back to 1999, Reid’s first year as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Burkholder served the Eagles from 1999 to 2012, when he followed Reid to Kansas City. Glover has been with the Chiefs’ athletic training staff since 2012.

Burkholder was promoted to become a team vice president in 2018.

“One of the most humbling nights of my career,” Burkholder said in a tweet. “Thank you to my amazing staff, my amazing docs and my family. To be awarded by the NFL physicians as the [athletic trainer] of the year has just floored me. So grateful and blessed!”

